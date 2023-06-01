Security snatch Beyonce’s sunglasses after singer throws them into crowd

Beyonce fans went wild when the singer threw her sunglasses into the crowd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at one of her Renaissance tour shows, only for security to snatch them away moments later.

TikToker Valentino Rodrigues posted footage of the legendary artist throwing the item to fans before security step in to take it.

Later on in her concert, Beyonce appears to recognise the fans, tossing the sunglasses into the crowd again.

“That’s so sweet of her to remember to give them back to you,” one commenter said.