Kanye West’s rumoured wife, Bianca Censori, has sparked confusion with her latest outfit, which saw her holding a pillow over her chest while walking around Italy.

On Wednesday 6 September, the rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – and Censori were photographed in unique ensembles while walking through the streets of Italy. The outing came days after the pair were reportedly banned from a boat company in Venice due to their alleged behaviour on board one of its vessels.

In recent photos that circulated online, Censori was seen walking in sheer beige stockings and a matching spaghetti strap bodysuit. She was also holding a purple cushion over her chest, seemingly in an effort to cover the top half of her body. The architect completed the look with a pair of heels.

Meanwhile, West opted for an all black look, which included a short-sleeved shirt, pants, slippers, and hooded scarf, which covered the majority of his face.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, people expressed their confusion over Censori’s look, with some questioning the pillow accessory.

“Is [Ye] going to use her as a couch?” one person asked, while another wrote: “I hate all her looks and they’re always nylon, like quit playing with the pantyhose.”

Others suggested West had been styling Censori – who reportedly “married” the rapper in a non-legally binding ceremony – and criticised him for it. They also acknowledged that West previously styled his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, when they were together.

“I feel like Kanye is making her dress like this,” one fan wrote, while another asked: “Why is he making her dress like this?”

“Remember Kim and then all his GFs after her started dressing similar to this [during his] whole dating them,” a third wrote. “Then they break up and they’re back to normal human clothes!”

Other social media users offered their own suggestions as to why the pair were walking around in the surprising outfits, with one claiming “they’re clearly doing it for reaction purposes… but it is very bizarre”.

Following the outing, the DailyMail reported Censori was spotted with the pillow while she and West were leaving their hotel in Florence on 6 September. A source alleged to the publication that Censori wore the ensemble throughout the day, including during a shopping trip in the city.

However, according to another source, Censori had changed into a long-sleeved bodysuit by the time she went to dinner with West that evening.

This isn’t the first time that one of Censori’s outfits has sparked mixed reactions. In June, the pair made headlines when they were pictured heading to West’s church service in all-black ensembles, with West wearing a black T-shirt with the word “Polizei”, the German word for police, emblazoned on it. He also sported a pair of black leggings that covered his feet in what appeared to be sock shoes.

Meanwhile, Censori wore a stocking-like ensemble that covered her entire body, including her face. She also wore her arms inside the black pantyhose, while a ring of black fabric circled the lower half of her face and neck.

Days before they were photographed in Florence, a Venice boat company, Venezia Turismo Motoscafi, issued a statement declaring that they were no longer welcome on future trips. The ban came after they were photographed on the boat in what appeared to be a compromising position, as West had his trousers down and bottom exposed, while Censori appeared to be crouching between his legs.

Following the release of the photos, a spokesperson for Venezia Turismo Motoscafi – whose celebrity clientele reportedly includes Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, and Ben Affleck – explained that the driver had not seen “these obscenities” because they were looking out for traffic on the water.

The statement added that, if the driver had witnessed the couple engaging in any lewd behaviour, they would have “immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority”.

In recent years, the rapper has been at the centre of several controversies, making headlines for a slew of antisemitic remarks. In 2022, West was dropped by both Adidas and Balenciaga over his “hateful and dangerous” comments relating to Jewish people. CAA, one of the biggest celebrity talent agencies in the US, also cut ties with the musician.