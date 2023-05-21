Kanye West’s rumoured wife Bianca Censori confirms marriage in new video

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kanye West’s partner Bianca Censori has confirmed that she is “married” in a new video.

Censori, an architectural designer, has been romantically linked with the rapper and fashion designer since January, two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised.

She is credited as the head designer for Yeezy, West’s fashion brand.

Censori, 27, is rumoured to have married 45-year-old West earlier this year in a non-legally binding ceremony. The couple were recently seen holding hands in California.

On Friday (19 May), TikTok influencer gratefulboynuee posted an interaction with Censori in which she confirmed that she was married.

The 26-second-long clip features Censori only, as gratefulboynuee asks her questions about her day.

After complimenting the video-maker compliments her level of eye contact, Censori laughs and says: “Thanks! Are you just shopping around?”

Later in their short conversation, the TikToker asks: “Can I get your number?” to which Censori replies: “I’m married!”

Bianca Censori and Kanye West (TikTok / Getty)

“Yea Married To Kanye,” reads the video’s caption with a raised eyebrow emoji.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Kanye West, known as Ye, for further comment.

In the comments, fans have shared their thoughts on the small insight into Censori’s personality.

“She’s stunning, good energy as well, I like her already,” remarked one follower, while another added: “She is so adorable and cute and edgy to me!”

A different fan wrote: “I didn’t imagine her personality being so nice and outgoing and authentic lol”.

Earlier this week, Censori shocked fans after modelling a risqué outfit for the fashion brand, Mowalola.

The outfit, designed by former Yeezy employee Mowalola Ogunlesi, showed her wearing black thigh-high heels and black body tape in the shape of a cross that covers her crotch and derriere. A square of body tape also covers her breasts.

One critic asked: “Where is the fashion?” while a second joked: “It’s giving… Brazilian wax, but make it fashion.”