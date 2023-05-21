Phillip Schofield quits – live: Holly Willoughby issues statement as This Morning star leaves show over ‘feud’
This Morning star quits with ‘immediate effect’ after presenting final show on Thursday
Holly Willoughby has thanked her outgoing co-star for “13 great years presenting” after he announced he was leaving This Morning with immediate effect following a reported feud between the pair.
In a short statement after Mr Schofield announced his departure, Ms Willoughby thanked her former colleague for “all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.” She added: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him."
Schofield, 61, will not return to co-host the morning talk show. with last Thursday’s show being his last.
Ms Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, ITV said.
His departure comes amid reports of a rift between Schofield and Willoughby, and after his brother, Timothy Schofield, was sentenced to 12 years in jail on Friday, after being convicted of child sex offences.
Schofield said: “I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But, recently, This Morning itself has become the story.”
Follow for more updates.
Holly Willoughby issues statement thanking outgoing co-star
Holly Willoughby has thanked her outgoing co-star for “13 great years presenting” after he announced he was leaving This Morning show with immediate effect following a reported feud between the pair.
In a short statement after Mr Schofield announced his departure, Ms Willoughby thanked her former colleague for “all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”
She added: “The sofa won’t feel the same without him."
OPINION: My sympathies lie with Holly and Phil – I broke up with my ‘Work Wife’ and it broke my heart
Everyone needs a “work spouse”.
You start out as friends but pretty soon you are sharing pointed looks, finishing each other’s sandwiches and are, from the moment you walk through that office door in the morning, joined at the hip.
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have co-hosted ITV’s This Morning for 14 years — they are the textbook definition of a “work wife” and “work husband”. Which is why it stings that their relationship has reportedly hit a rough patch.
Read more from Katie Edwards here:
Opinion: I broke up with my ‘Work Wife’ and it broke my heart
Consciously uncoupling with your work BFF is hard to do. For a while, at least, it will probably feel like a bereavement
Schofield’s resignation comes days after he issued an “extraordinary statement” in bid to shore up his position
Last saturday (13 May), Phillip Schofield issued an unprecedented statement in which he admitted “the last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us.”
At the time, he continued to insist that Holly Willoughby was his “rock”.
You can read more about the state of play just one week ago here:
Phillip Schofield issues statement amid rumours of fall out with Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield rumours
What we know about Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield ‘fall-out’
After a week of rumours of a rift between This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, it has been announced that Schofield will leave the show “with immediate effect”.
His last time presenting the ITV programme was on Thursday 18 May, bringing his presenting role of 21 years to a sudden close.
Earlier this week, it was reported that the This Morning co-hosts’ relationship is strained, and that they “barely speak” off camera.
Schofield acknowledged that “the last few weeks haven’t been easy”, but was initially keen to pour water on the claims, stating: “We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone. Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”
Read everything we know about the pair’s rift’:
What we know about the Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘fall-out’
A timeline of the duo’s ups and downs as Schofield announces he is leaving ‘This Morning’ with ‘immediate effect’
What has Holly Willoughby said about Phillip Schofield leaving This Morning?
After more than a decade of presenting ITV’s flagship morning show together, Phillip Schofield’s onscreen partnership with Holly Willoughby has ended with the news that he is leaving the show.
Reacting to the news after weeks of speculation that all was not well between the pair, Ms Willoughby said: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour.”
“The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”
Lorraine Kelly addresses Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘feud’
Days before his depature, Lorraine Kelly spoke out over reports of a feud between This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.
Speaking to The Sun earlier this week, Kelly alluded to recent reports of behind-the-scenes “tension” between Willoughby, 42, and co-presenter Schofield, 61.
“Do you know what? They were back today and it was business as usual and everyone is just getting on with it,” she said.
Kelly is also quoted as saying it is “unlikely” that either This Morning presenter will leave the show.
How wrong she was.
Holly and Phil were booed at the NTAs when This Morning won best daytime show last October
Amid recent headlines around Phillip Schofield’s paedophile brother and intensifying onscreen tension, it’s easy to forget just how long the show’s troubles have been going on for.
Back in October, the duo were met with faint boos as they appeared on stage at the National Television Awards.
An emotional Schofield told the audience: “Please don’t ever feel like we get complacent and please don’t think we ever take this for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year.”
The ceremony came around a month after Willoughby and Schofield found themselves at the centre of much public controversy, after they were accused of “jumping the queue” to see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lying in state.
ITV bosses defended the presenters, stating that they had visited the site as accredited members of the media.
Willoughby and Schofield also denied the accusations on This Morning, saying that they would “never jump a queue”.
ITV chief has backed Phillip Schofield to keep working for the channel
Amid reports that Phillip Schofield may be headed to Channel Five, what we have heard so far would suggest that ITV is very much intending to keep him on their channel.
“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come”, said Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director of media and entertainment in a statement.
“Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.”
Schofield began working on This Morning in 2002, with Holly Willoughby joining him in 2009.
It is unclear what the new “peak time” programme is at this point, but it would seem ITV are loathe to drop a figure who is widely regarded as one of their top presenting talents.
Who is in the running to replace Phillip Schofield on This Morning?
Following his departure, here is a look at the runners and riders who could replace Phillip Schofield on the sofa.
ITV has already said Holly Willoughby will remain on the show and will “co-present with members of the This Morning family”, but who are thr favourites?
- Dermot O’Leary
The 49-year-old broadcaster is a hot contender as he currently co-hosts This Morning alongside Alison Hammond on Fridays, taking over from Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford in 2021.
- Alison Hammond
The beloved presenter, 48, is also a strong possibility due to her experience on the show, with Ladbrokes making her the favourite with 2/1 odds.
However, her schedule may be full as it was announced earlier this year that she will be joining The Great British Bake Off as the show’s new co-host alongside comedian Noel Fielding from the next series.
- Rochelle Humes
The Saturdays singer, and former host of The Xtra Factor, is a regular guest host on This Morning.
She also filled in for Willoughby on the breakfast show when the TV star flew to Australia in 2018 to stand in for Ant McPartlin on I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!. Humes, 34, who currently presents BBC One gameshow The Hit List with her husband, JLS star Marvin, has been given 6/1 odds.
- Marvin Humes
The singer, 38, has presented alongside his wife Rochelle on This Morning on a number of occasions since 2013 making him another strong option, with 8/1 odds.
- Rylan Clark
The X Factor singer-turned-presenter, 34, used to regularly host segments on This Morning and has also stepped in to present the show on occasion. It was also announced last month that he was quitting as as a presenter of Strictly Come Dancing’s spin-off show It Takes Two. He has 3/1 odds.
- Josie Gibson
The 2010 Big Brother winner, 38, joined the ITV show in 2019 and has co-hosted on a number of occasions as a relief presenter. Gibson, who has fronted the programme alongside the likes of Vernon Kay, has been given 10/1 odds.
- Gino D’Acampo
The Italian TV chef, 46, could be a surprise addition to the This Morning coach, with Ladbrokes giving him odds of 25/1.
He rose to fame as a regular cook on the ITV morning show and has since presented cookery programmes including Let’s Do Lunch and Gino’s Italian Escape.
OPINION: I’m not surprised by Phillip Schofield’s exit – it’s been a long time coming’
Daytime TV should not be this stimulating.
I don’t mean that it should be bad, I just mean that it should be a lull. Something you had on in the background when you were off school sick or, as an adult, something you had on over breakfast on a day off.
As someone with who follows politics and current affairs, it’s also useful for tracking when a story has “broken through”; in other words when something on my “For You” tab on Twitter is featuring in more mainstream discourse. There’s a reason why This Morning is listed as a magazine programme. It’s a TV show covering stories that you might read about in a dentist’s waiting room. The magazine is never the story, it’s the means through which we access the story. So the fact that Phillip Schofield had – as he acknowledged on his Instagram page – become the story himself, posed a problem.
Read more from Clare Morrison here:
Opinion: Phillip Schofield’s exit has been a long time coming
It’s hard to be a comfort blanket for the nation whenever you’ve been dragged through the mud
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies