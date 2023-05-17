Fans aghast after Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori wears cross-shaped body tape

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bianca Censori, an architectural designer reportedly married to Kanye West, has shocked fans after modelling a risqué outfit for fashion brand Mowalola.

The 27-year-old appeared in a post on Mowalola’s Instagram page wearing black thigh-high heels and black body tape in the shape of a cross that covers her crotch and derriere. A square of body tape also covers her breasts.

Censori is rumoured to have married West, who is known as Ye, earlier this year in a non-legally binding ceremony. The couple first appeared in public together in January and were recently seen holding hands in California.

The outfit, designed by former Yeezy employee Mowalola Ogunlesi, left fans feeling confused.

“Why does she look like a SIMS 4 [non-player character]?” one person asked, referring to the popular life simulation video game. “Is this real life?”

“Where is the fashion?” another critic demanded, while a third added: “It’s giving… Brazilian wax, but make it fashion.”

Others joked that they would wear the design to church, with a fan writing: “Finally, been looking for a new church outfit.”

It also gained approval from Julia Fox, known for her own risque style, who left a string of heart-eyed emojis under Mowalola’s Instagram post.

However, others pointed out that the outfit appears at odds with Ye’s Christian faith, which he has publicly proclaimed in his music and interviews.

“This doesn’t look very Christian,” one person said, while another agreed: “That ain’t Christ-like.”

Censori, who was hired as an architectural designer for Ye’s company Yeezy in 2020, reportedly wed the Donda rapper in a private ceremony this year. The couple have not filed a marriage certificate.

In November, Ye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised two years after they separated. The former couple have “equal access” to their three children, North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

Ye and Kardashian were married for nearly eight years before the SKIMS mogul filed for divorce in February 2021.

Since splitting from the reality star, West has been romantically linked to Fox, social media star Chaney Jones, and model Irina Shayk.