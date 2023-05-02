Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim gushed over attending her first Met Gala and getting to wear a mini dress by Chanel.

The Korean pop star arrived on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a black and white outfit. For the occasion, which was in honour of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Jennie chose a white satin dress with a black and white bow on it.

She also had a white flower pin in her braided hair and completed her look with all black heels and accessories, which included long gloves and a choker.

During an interview with Emma Chamberlain on the red carpet, Jennie confessed that she while she was “really excited” to attend her first Met gala, she got a bit nervous once she arrived at the event.

Still, the singer shared how grateful she was to be at the Met Gala before praising the dress she had on for the evening.

“I’m wearing Chanel from the ‘90s runway,” she told Chamberlain. “I’m so lucky to have the Chanel team recreate this look, the one that Karl did. I’m just so happy!”

She also shared that before attending the gala, she turned to her fellow Blackpink members for advice.

“I don’t know what to expect, but Rosé was here last year and she told me, ‘Just have fun,’ so that’s the plan for today,” Jennie added.

This year’s fashion extravaganza paid tribute to Lagerfeld through its dress code: “In honour of Karl.” As noted by Vogue earlier this year, one way to “salute one of fashion’s greats” was by wearing looks designed by brands like Chanel, Patou, or Chloé -- all of which Lagerfeld spent decades of his career working with.

You can follow live updates of the 2023 Met Gala here.

Jennie’s appearance at the fashion fête isn’t her first time working with Chanel, as she’s been an ambassador for the brand since 2017. In April, she took to Instagram to share shots from her photoshoot with Chanel after she became the face of the Chanel 22 handbag.

In March, Jennie also attended the fashion house’s Fall/Winter 2023 show in Paris. For the occasion, she wore a white jumpsuit with a pearl belt and Chanel pendant.

She shared photos from the event on her Instagram, writing: “Bravo @virginieviard…“I’m so happy to watch such a romantic show. Big hug to @chanelofficial#ChanelFallWinter.”