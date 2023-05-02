✕ Close Met Gala: Stars walk the red carpet

The 2023 Met Gala has come to a close.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, which aimed to “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy. In line with the theme, guests were informed that the “most authentic approach” for the Met Gala 2023 dress code would be “to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led”.

Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, and Jennifer Lopez all walked the red carpet in line with the theme, while some stars took more creative liberties in their Met Gala looks. Doja Cat and Jared Leto, for example, arrived dressed as Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette.

The decision to feature Lagerfeld as this year’s theme has raised eyebrows, with many highlighting the controversial remarks the late designer made during his lifetime. Ahead of the annual fashion event, models have even protested the Met Gala theme.

In addition to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, the four co-chairs of this year’s event included pop star Dua Lipa, actor Michaela Coel, actor Penélope Cruz, and tennis legend Roger Federer.