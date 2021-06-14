London Fashion Week: Everything you might have missed from the weekend

Like so many live events, London Fashion Week has been severely impacted by the pandemic

The British Fashion Council is hoping we’ll be back on track with the usual line-up of physical shows come September, but in the meantime LFW’s ‘digital first’ approach continues with another selection of online presentations from the capital’s designers alongside a handful of in-person events.

Held over three days, the latest edition saw 32 womenswear, menswear and accessories brands showcasing their collections on the LFW digital platform. Here are the highlights you might have missed from the June 2021 schedule…

Everything is Temporary

The event kicked off on Saturday morning with a dance performance film by artist and activist Sakeema Peng Crook called Everything is Temporary. Commissioned by the BFC and directed by creative studio DBLG the short film was a celebration of the creative arts and the cultural reopening of London.

Bethany Williams

Bethany Williams’ campaign video was an emotive exploration of the power of storytelling, featuring the sustainable designer’s signature prints, bold colours and some very cute kids.

Generation Rewear

There was a definite focus on sustainability at this LFW. Generation Rewear brought together three episodes of a series presented by Vanish, looking at the impact of the fashion industry on the environment and what consumers, designers and retailers can do to make a difference.

Reuben Selby

One of the few physical events on the schedule, Reuben Selby (partner of Maisie Williams) held his socially distanced catwalk show at the Truman Brewery on Saturday. Called Clash, the collection was all about family and community, the designer said, and “the realisation that we’re all branches of the same tree, a realisation that sets the stage for a deeper exploration of identity.”

Fibershed: Reconnecting Fashion to Farming

Also putting eco fashion on the LFW agenda, Sunday saw the debut of a film by non-profit Fibershed featuring sheep farmers and wool manufacturers talking about the benefits – and challenges – of producing sustainable fabrics.

University of Westminster

Instead of the usual group show, BA students at the University of Westminster were tasked with presenting their collections on film. The result is a trio of shorts – Soft Focus, Modernist and Utopia/Dystopia – each with its own distinct aesthetic.

Preen

[xdelx]

Design duo Justin Thornton and Thea Bregazzi’s short but sweet addition to the schedule showcased the Preen Resort 2022 collection, which featured the pair’s trademark florals, ruffles and sequins.