Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Each year, the Cannes Film Festival red carpet sees the biggest stars in Hollywood and beyond gather in their finest threads.

The 2023 festival, which began on Tuesday 16 May and will run until Saturday 27 May, has already served up a plethora of looks, from Elle Fanning’s delightfully risqué sequinned gown to Maya Hawke’s pleasantly demure mossy green dress.

There have also been some surprising moments on the red carpet, such as Jennifer Lawrence’s unexpected choice of flip-flops instead of heels and a shock protest by a Ukrainian activist involving plenty of fake blood.

Here are our picks for the best-dressed stars at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Elle Fanning

Fans went wild for The Great star Elle Fanning’s silver Paco Rabanne dress that she wore on Thursday 18 May.

The metal gown was declared the “party dress of the season” and included long, shard-like sequins and two metal cut-out snowflakes that covered the actor’s breasts.

Jennifer Lawrence

(Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The Oscar-winning actor arrived on the red carpet on Sunday 21 May wearing a crimson Christian Dior couture gown for the premiere of the Anatomie D’une Chute (Anatomy of a Fall).

The dress featured a corset bustier topped with a ruffled bust and a matching shawl worn around Lawrence’s arms.

But it was her footwear that really stood out. Lawrence opted to descend the steps at the Palais des Festivals in a pair of casual black flip-flops instead of heels.

Maya Hawke

Rupert Friend and Maya Hawke attend the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 (Getty Images)

The Stranger Things star opted for a Prada ensemble at the world premiere of Asteroid City on Tuesday 23 May.

Hawke wore a moss green strapless grown and baby blue gloves, accessorised with a chunky diamond necklace.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox attends the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 (Getty Images)

Known for her daring fashion choices, actor Julia Fox has already appeared several times at this year’s Cannes Film Festival in outfits including transparent elements.

She attended the Art of Elysium Paradis 25th anniversary party on Sunday 21 May wearing a see-through abstract breastplate atop a voluminous white skirt.

The following day, while attending the premiere of The Idol, Fox wore a sheer gown that appeared to be constructed out of transparent plastic, designed by Nicolas Jebran. She completed the look with black lipstick.

Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan attends the "The Idol" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2023 (Getty Images)

Also attending the premiere of The Idol, which he stars in opposite Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan wore an all-black ensemble on the red carpet on Monday 22 May.

His outfit consisted of a black shirt with cut-outs under the collar, as well as a black jacket and trousers. He accessorised with a red rose and silver stem brooch on his lapel, and silver rings.

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 (Getty Images)

Newly minted Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh arrived at the festival wearing a green taffeta silk gown by Balenciaga Couture, with a matching stole.

The look was completed with black opera gloves and black stiletto heels. Around her neck, she wore a black-and-white statement necklace.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid attends the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2023 (Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid wore a strapless, structured Zac Posen gown that featured peplum details around her hips and a slightly flared skirt.

The model attended the premiere of Firebrand on Sunday 21 May. She accessorised with a number of jewels from Messika, including a collar necklace, two pairs of drop earrings and multiple diamond rings.

Natalie Portman

Thierry Fremaux, Natalie Portman and Charles Melton attend the “May December” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 (Getty Images)

Natalie Portman made jaws drop when she arrived at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a recreation of Christian Dior’s iconic Junon dress, which was first designed in 1949.

The actor’s gown features a white bustier and petal-like layers cascading down the voluminous skirt, with each petal edged with sequins. It was named as a nod to Greek mythology and was inspired by peacock feathers.

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone attends the "Killers Of The Flower Moon" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 (Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone made her Cannes debut wearing a Valentino Haute Couture gown for the premiere of Killers of the Flower Moon on Saturday 20 May.

The actor’s dress featured large yellow flowers against a black base, with a matching cape around her shoulders. She wore dangling earrings by Jamie Okuma, as well as other jewellery by Chopard.