Joe Alwyn attends Celine dinner at Cannes Film Festival

Joe Alwyn has attended a dinner hosted by Celine artistic director Hedi Slimane during the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The British actor was photographed at the event at Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc on Monday night (22 May).

It marks the 32-year-old’s first appearance at a public event since he and Taylor Swift reportedly split up in April after six years together.

Alwyn, who has writing credits for several of Swift’s songs under the pseudonym William Bowery, stepped out in a pale pink satin button-down shirt, a black suit jacket and black trousers.

Other celebrities who attended the fashion house’s intimate dinner included model Kaia Gerba, Blackpink member Lisa, and BTS member V.

Neither Alwyn nor Swift, 33, have publicly addressed or confirmed their break-up. The pair preferred to keep their relationship private when they were dating and rarely spoke about one another with the press.

Entertainment Tonight first reported the split, quoting a source as saying that the “relationship had just run its course” and that the split was “not dramatic”.

Another source told People on 10 April that the couple “had rough patches before and always worked things out, so friends thought they would take some time apart but eventually come back together”.

However, the couple “ultimately” decided that they “weren’t the right fit for one another”, the source added.

The “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” singer is currently on her Eras Tour, which began on 18 March and is set to end on 9 August.

Alwyn, who usually attended Swift’s shows in support of the singer, had not been seen at any of her concerts since the tour began.

Swift sparked rumours that she has been dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy after he appeared at several of her shows and joined Phoebe Bridgers on-stage to open the pop star’s show in Nashville. Healy, 34, played the guitar during Bridgers’ song “Motion Sickness”.

The two musicians have been spotted multiple times together since she ended things with Alwyn, including at several locations in New York City.

This week, Swift told her audience in Foxborough, Massachusetts, that she has “never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever” amid the rumoured romance.

A video shared to TikTok showed the singer saying: “It’s not just a tour, I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense. So I thought I’d play this song which brings me a lot of happy memories.”