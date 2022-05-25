The best-dressed stars from week two of the 75th Cannes Film Festival

As this year’s Cannes Film Festival enters its second week, the glamour and opulence of the red carpet doesn’t seem to be dwindling any time soon.

One of the most important events in the celebrity fashion calendar, the famous red steps of the Palais des Festivals have already delivered show-stopping looks from actors and models from across the world.

Anne Hathaway quickly went viral after she arrived in a white sequin column gown from Armani Privé. Fans praising her elegant appearance and compared it to her character in The Princess Diaries, Mia Thermopolis.

Meanwhile, Adriana Lima channeled new mum Rihanna’s pregnancy style as she showed off her growing baby bump in a black cut-out gown by Balmain.

Elsewhere Bollywood royalty Deepika Padukone wore a glittering black and gold sari by esteemed Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and Viola Davis turned heads in a custom buttercup yellow gown by Alexander McQueen.

As the stars returned to the carpet this week, we’ve seen supermodel Naomi Campbell showcase her sartorial prowess in Valentino Couture, Isabella Huppert in a full-green look from Balenciaga with built-in gloves and shoes, and Iris Law’s whimsical take on the punk on 1990’s grunge era, complete with eyebrow slits.

Here’s our pick of the-best dressed stars on this week’s Cannes red carpet.

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger in Oscar de la Renta (Getty Images)

Actor and model Diane Kruger arrived at the premiere of The Innocent in a bold red design by Oscar de la Renta.

The backless gown had an extravagant red ruched skirt and halter neck, which Kruger accessorised with a large gold necklace.

Georgia Fowler

Georgia Fowler at The Innocent premiere (Getty Images)

New Zealand model Georgia Fowler opted for a black tiered gown from Hamda Al Fahim Couture.

Hollywood waves, a smokey eye and nude lips completed the timeless look.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid in Versace (Getty Images)

Bella Hadid made headlines as she arrived at the premiere of The Innocent wearing a vintage Versace dress.

The sleeveless gown hugged the model’s figure before flaring out to a mermaid skirt.

It also featured a voluminous drape that swooped around her waist and tied at the back.

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright in Fendi (Getty Images)

Letitia Wright wore a black mini cape dress with a high neck and full-length sleeves. She paired the dress, from Fendi’s spring/summer 2022 Couture collection, with matching black heels and simple drop earrings.

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan Dunn in Ashi Studio (Getty Images)

British model Jourdan Dunn looked pretty in pink in this high-low dress from Ashi Studio.

The gown had a deep plunging neckline and a full, voluminous train, which opened at the front to reveal a miniskirt.

She accessorised with matching pink Roger Vivier shoes and Boucheron jewellery.

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne in Balmain (Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne was accompanied by Olivier Rousteing, the creative director of Balmain.

The model wore a strapless form-fitting black gown, with mesh square cutouts and a long train that draped across the red carpet as she walked.

She paired the dress with sheer black gloves.

Pritika Swarup

Pritika Swarup in Tony Ward Couture (Getty Images)

Model and influencer Pritika Swarup wore a turquoise blue gown by Tony Ward Couture with asymmetrical sleeves and a cut-out on the waist. The skirt of the dress also had a daringly high slit on one leg.

Soo Joo Park

Loewe has landed at Cannes, with several celebrities wearing the Spanish fashion house’s playful designs.

Soo Joo Park wore a figure-hugging maxi dress under a blue bra, the cups of which resembled the end of a balloon.

Jeanne Cadieu

Jeanne Cadieu in Loewe (AFP via Getty Images)

Jeanne Cadieu walked the red carpet in a sleeveless bright pink gown from Loewe with an image of pursed lips across the chest.

She accessorised the bold look with silver heels with large bows.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maddie Gyllenhaal in Lanvin (Getty Images)

American actor Maggie Gyllenhaal wore a custom black gown by Lanvin featuring a deep plunging neckline and padded shoulders.

She accessorised with large diamond earrings and a matching ring. A bold red lip completed the polished look.

Tina Kunakey

Tina Kunakey and her husband Vincent Cassel (Getty Images)

Model Tina Kunakey brought the fun to Hollywood glamour, arriving in a sleeveless green caped gown by Valentino, which she wore with long white gloves.

She completed the look with large diamond earrings.

Emily Ratajkowski

The model wore Miu Miu (Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski stole the spotlight in a sheer black creation by Miu Miu.

She wore the floor-length gown, which was adorned with black floral beadwork, over matching black underwear and accentuated her waist with a gold-buckled black leather belt.

Pinar Deniz

The actor opted for a sheer green gown (Getty Images)

Turkish actor Pinar Deniz arrived on the red carpet in a floaty mint green gown by Ozgur Masur. The A-line design featured a sheer waist and a cape that fell down her back.

Deepika Padukone

Padukone wore another Louis Vuitton design (Getty Images)

Deepika Padukone was back on the red carpet this week in another Louis Vuitton look.

The actor dazzled in this fringed back dress, which perfectly complemented her dramatic smokey eye look.

Rafa Kalimann

Brazilian influencer Rada Kalimann in Tony Ward Couture (Getty Images)

Brazilian influencer Rafa Kalimann arrived in a striking black gown by Tony Ward.

The dress’s voluminous skirt juxtaposed the form-fitting bodice, which was embellished with black beads and silver sequins.

Alina Baikova

Alina Baikova in Valentino (Getty Images)

We’ve seen plenty of fuschia pink on this year’s red carpet, mostly in the form of Valentino as seen on Anne Hathaway and Katherine Langford.

Model Alina Baikova also opted for the bright hue this week, arriving in a playful Azzi & Osta design.

The high-low couture gown featured a dramatic floor-sweeping skirt which opened at the front to reveal a mini skirt.

The Ukrainian model also showed her support for her war-torn home country, carrying a small Ukraine flag.

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel Naomi Campbell made a statement in Valentino Couture (Getty Images)

Supermodel Naomi Campbell looked ethereal in this Valentino Couture gown which was covered in black feathers.

The deep plunging neckline ensured all eyes were on her statement necklace, which featured a large blue sapphire.

Chiara Sampaio

Another Tony Ward Couture look (Getty Images)

Chiara Sampaio arrived in a white Tony Ward Couture gown with an asymmetrical shoulder design and mermaid skirt. She accessorised with a diamond earcuff and red lipstick.

Iris Law

Iris Law in Dior (Getty Images)

Iris Law stunned in a cropped black corset and matching skirt from Dior’s autumn/winter 2022 collection.

She paired the ensemble with peep-toe platform heels by Jimmy Choo. Law opted for natural makeup, and added two slits in each of her eyebrows for the occasion.

Marina Ruy Barbosa

Marina Ruy Barbosa added fun accessories to her look (Getty Images)

Brazilian actor Marina Ruy Barbosa was a vision in this bubblegum pink tiered gown by Armani Privé.

She elevated the tulle design with white platform heels and long pink gloves.

Anja Rubik

Anja Rubik in Yves Saint Laurent (Getty Images)

Anja Rubik showcased her effortless style once again, arriving in a nude ruched gown by Saint Laurent.

The dress, previously seen on Hailey Bieber at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s Party, featured a cut-out waist with a statement floral appliqué at its centre.

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio in custom Pinko (Getty Images)

Sara Sampaio opted for classic Hollywood glamour in this custom Pinko design with large feather trim.

She wore the sheer full-length gown over a black bodysuit and accessorised with diamond jewellery.

Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga (Getty Images)

While Balenciaga’s signature catsuits have become synonymous with brand ambassador Kim Kardashian in recent months, creative director Demna Gvasalia made his mark at this year’s Cannes with the help of Isabelle Huppert.

The actor arrived on the red carpet in an all-green look including built-in gloves and heels.