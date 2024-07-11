Cardi B fans are confused by her wildly oversized Chanel bag during Disneyland trip

Support truly

Cardi B toted a ludicrously capacious Chanel bag during a recent family trip to Disneyland Paris, and fans can’t help but wonder the purpose for such an oversized designer bag.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 31, was spotted with husband Offset at the amusement park on July 10 in honor of their daughter Kulture’s sixth birthday. In paparazzi photos circulating online, Cardi B – real name Belcalis Almanzar – could be seen wearing an extra-large silver Chanel travel bag with a chain strapped over her shoulder.

A similar silver quilted Chanel travel bag retails online for more than $12,000.

The “WAP” musician paired the gigantic Chanel bag with a black floral maxi dress with halter neckline, along with black ballet flats and her dark hair styled down with bangs. She was joined by the Migos rapper, who was seen pushing their two-year-old son Wave in a $4,900 Dior stroller.

For the family outing, Offset – real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus – was dressed casually in a black long-sleeve graphic shirt with black and white cargo shorts, and a thick silver chain.

As photos and videos of Cardi B’s silver Chanel bag went viral online, many social media users were perplexed by its unusual size.

“The size of the Chanel bag ??????? I gasped,” wrote one fan on X, formerly Twitter.

“I NEED TO KNOW WHAT’S IN THOSE BAGS SHE’S CARRYING ASAP,” another user jokingly exclaimed.

“I don’t think I ever seen no Chanel this big,” a third person wrote, while someone else said: “Why her bag so damn BIG lol.”

The “Up” rapper has been known for her penchant for designer handbags. In 2022, Cardi B was gifted not one but six Chanel purses by Offset for Valentine’s Day. One year prior, she also gifted her then-three-year-old daughter Kulture a bedazzled Hermès Birkin bag worth nearly $50,000. In photos posted to Instagram, the artist showed her daughter posing with the yellow customized luxury handbag.

The bag featured more than 30,000 Swarovski crystals designed in the shape of a rainbow and clouds, customized by Privé Porter. Michelle Berk, CEO of Privé Porter, toldPage Six Style at the time that the customized design came from a bag Kulture had initially seen in accessories store Claire’s.

According to Berk, Kulture had “begged” her mother for a small bag with a rainbow, but Cardi decided to ask Berk to “try to replicate that rainbow on a Birkin” for the three year old. Berk said they went “back and forth” to perfect the design, which took 100 hours of work to complete.

The average price for a Birkin bag can range between $12,000 to $200,000.