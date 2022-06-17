Carrie Johnson wears rented dress to Ascot as temperatures soar

Carrie Johnson has attended the Royal Ascot races on the hottest day of the year so far.

Temperatures in parts of England are expected to reach up to 34C today, the Met Office warned, and temperatures at Ascot are expected to be 31C, but feeling warmer.

Johnson looked carefree as she arrived at the races with friends, wearing a sleeveless calf-length cream dress.

The dress featured pockets and statement cap sleeves, and the 34-year-old complemented the look with a cream clutch.

Johnson’s dress was later revealed to be an Emilia Wickstead outfit that she had rented from MyWardrobeHQ.

(PA)

Adhering to Ascot’s strict hat rule, the prime minister’s wife wore a matching cream-coloured Anne Gretton hat that had horse motifs on the top.

Johnson kept her makeup simple, with a cherry red lip, and wore gold hoop earrings, and brown suede shoes. Her hair was styled in a low ponytail.

Johnson has long been a champion of rented fashion — she even rented a Christos Costarellos dress for her wedding day to Boris Johnson.

She joined the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Camridge at day four of Royal Ascot, who arrived at the event mid-afternoon as they rode in the royal procession.

Kate Middleton chanelled Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman with her white polka-dot dress. The Duchess accesorised her outfit with a matching wide-brimmed brown hat with white flower detail.

(Getty/Shutterstock)

In the 1990 film, Roberts’ character Vivian wears a brown polka-dot dress to the races, with a white hat and brown ribbon.

It marks just the fourth time the Duchess has attended the famous races. She attended for the first time in 2016, and also went to Ascot in 2017 and 2019.