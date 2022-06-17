(Reuters)

Kate Middleton channels Pretty Woman at Ascot as heatwave hits

The royal wore a polka-dot dress and matching hat

Laura Hampson
Friday 17 June 2022 14:55
The Duchess of Cambridge channelled Julia RobertsPretty Woman character at the Royal Ascot races on Friday as she donned a polka-dot dress for the royal carriage procession.

Kate Middleton wore a white, high-neck polka-dot dress for the occasion, and matched it with a brown hat with a white flower detail.

In the 1990 film, Roberts’ character Vivian wears a brown polka-dot dress to the races, with a white hat and brown ribbon.

(Getty/Shutterstock)

Kate was joined in the lead carriage by Prince William, and the couple were followed by a carriage which had Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace.

It marks just the fourth time the Duchess has attended the famous races. She attended for the first time in 2016, and also went to Ascot in 2017 and 2019.

(REUTERS)

Temperatures at the racecourse are predicted to reach 31C, but are likely to feel hotter.

In response to the UK’s heatwave, organisers have announced that the usually-strict dress code will not be enforced and that racegoers will be allowed to remove jackets and ties.

A spokesperson for Royal Ascot said: “This is all to do with the consideration of safety and guests are able to bring in soft drinks and water to stay hydrated and comfortable in this lovely weather.”

Kate joins the likes of Carrie Johnson, who has also been spotted at the races today.

(PA)

The prime minister’s wife looked ready for the heat in a sleeveless cream dress and a hat featuring horse racing motifs on the top.

Kate’s outfit comes just weeks after her sister-in-law Meghan Markle also channelled Pretty Woman during one of Prince Harry’s polo matches in California.

Images show Meghan wearing a black blouse with white polka-dots, white shorts and a wide-brimmed black hat, leading onlookers to draw comparisons between her and Roberts.

