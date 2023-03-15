The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
The most colourful outfits spotted at Cheltenham Ladies’ Day
As Cheltenham Ladies’ Day is upon us, here are all of the boldest and brightest looks spotted at the races
Every year on Cheltenham Festival Ladies’ Day, guests flock to the racecourse in their boldest dresses and colourful hats.
The fashion extravaganza falls on the second day of the festival, Wednesday 15 March.
While there’s no obligation to be dressed to the nines on Ladies’ Day, the long-standing tradition is a chance for race-goers – particularly the women attendees – to sport their best outfits.
This year, however, guests at the races had the option to adhere to a new, more relaxed dress code that has been introduced by the Jockey Club with the intention of “encouraging mediocrity”.
The club argues that changing the dress code will make racing more “accessible and inclusive”.
Before the opening of the festival, the jockey club’s chief executive, Nevin Truesdale, said in a statement that the idea was to show that racing “is for everyone”.
Here’s a rundown of the boldest, most colourful outfits spotted at the Cheltenham Festival 2023 so far:
A pair of guests match each other in bold fuchsia coats and extravagant, structural headdresses.
TV personality Carol Vorderman channels horseriding chic on day two of the races, wearing a riding coat, jodhpurs and knee-high boots in neutral brown tones.
Attendee stuns in a bold red hat topped with peacock-style feathers and a fur-collared coat.
Race-goer poses in a hounds-tooth cropped jacket, fur collar and ruby-coloured hat.
Guest sports a two-tone purple and yellow blazer dress and feathered fascinator. Topped off with large futuristic sunglasses.
