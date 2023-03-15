Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Every year on Cheltenham Festival Ladies’ Day, guests flock to the racecourse in their boldest dresses and colourful hats.

The fashion extravaganza falls on the second day of the festival, Wednesday 15 March.

While there’s no obligation to be dressed to the nines on Ladies’ Day, the long-standing tradition is a chance for race-goers – particularly the women attendees – to sport their best outfits.

This year, however, guests at the races had the option to adhere to a new, more relaxed dress code that has been introduced by the Jockey Club with the intention of “encouraging mediocrity”.

The club argues that changing the dress code will make racing more “accessible and inclusive”.

Before the opening of the festival, the jockey club’s chief executive, Nevin Truesdale, said in a statement that the idea was to show that racing “is for everyone”.

Here’s a rundown of the boldest, most colourful outfits spotted at the Cheltenham Festival 2023 so far:

(PA)

A pair of guests match each other in bold fuchsia coats and extravagant, structural headdresses.

Robin Hood but make it chic: Carol Voderman at Cheltenham (PA)

TV personality Carol Vorderman channels horseriding chic on day two of the races, wearing a riding coat, jodhpurs and knee-high boots in neutral brown tones.

Many attendees wear elaborate hats and fascinators to Cheltenham (PA)

Attendee stuns in a bold red hat topped with peacock-style feathers and a fur-collared coat.

(PA)

Race-goer poses in a hounds-tooth cropped jacket, fur collar and ruby-coloured hat.

(Getty Images)

Guest sports a two-tone purple and yellow blazer dress and feathered fascinator. Topped off with large futuristic sunglasses.

Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the Cheltenham Festival 2023 here.