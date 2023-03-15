Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carol Vorderman was pictured with Matt Hancock at the Cheltenham races months after slamming his I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! appearance and calling him a “c**k”.

The former Countdown presenter was seen chatting to Hancock on the balcony of a hospitality suite at the Cheltenham Festival this week.

The duo were spotted together months after Vorderman joked about Hancock’s TV appearance.

“Well I’m on my way into the This Morning studio again to talk about Boy George with Boy George’s manager and to talk about the arrival about Seann Walsh and Matt Hancock,” Vorderman said in a video posted to her Twitter in November.

“Apparently, to say his name properly the ‘Han’ is silent. Who knew?” she added.

She captioned her tweet: “Practising saying Matt Hancock correctly.... apparently the Han in Han-Cock is silent.”

Hancock received plenty of criticism for his appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

At the time, many people including Rishi Sunak said he was “very disappointed” with Hancock’s decision to join the ITV show.

Almost 40,000 people signed a petition organised by the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group demanding that ITV bosses reverse their decision of Hancock starring in the show.

“Families were ripped apart by Matt Hancock’s actions, and turning on the TV to see him being paraded around as a joke is sickening,” said the campaign group, which represents more than 6,500 bereaved families.

Hancock was forced to step down as Health Secretary in June 2021, after admitting violating his own social distancing regulations when his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo was exposed.

(PA)

Last month, Vorderman condemned LBC presenter Nick Ferrari for using “humiliating” language to describe parents who are unable to afford dental hygiene products for their kids amid the cost of living crisis.

In February, Ferrari spoke about new research that revealed four out of five teachers in the UK have given oral hygiene products to students.

He said: “If you are a mum and, or a dad, and you haven’t got money to buy your child a toothbrush, you should never have become a parent in the first place.”

Vorderman replied to Ferrari’s comments, saying: “I grew up in poverty and language like this is humiliating.

“My mum (three kids and five part-time jobs) could only afford one tub of hot water per week. Sunday night a few inches of hot water in the bath and we’d take it in turns to wash quickly. No money for heating/clothes but she was a great mum.”