Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Cheltenham Festival is back for 2023 with a thrilling week of racing lined up in what is known as ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’.

Look out for the finest in the sport in the Cotswolds with a feverish anticipation for the Gold Cup and other Grade 1 races.

The Irish trainers will hope to triumph once again after landing the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for British-trained horses.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Cheltenham Festival with tips and best bets to take on Day 2 on Wednesday:

When is the 2023 Cheltenham Festival?

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival starts on Tuesday 14 March and runs until Friday 17 March. There are seven races each day, beginning from 1.30pm GMT and concluding at 5.30pm.

Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Tips by Ruby Walsh

All tips via Paddy Power

13.30pm - Ballymore Novices Hurdle (Ruby Walsh)

Tip: Impaire Et Passe

“I’d be with Impaire Et Passe – he was very good in the maiden hurdle at Naas before Christmas, he was good in the Moscow Flyer where he dropped back to two miles.

14.10pm - Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Ruby Walsh)

Tip: Gerri Colombe

“I would be with Gerri Colombe.

“The race will set up for him - The Real Whacker will go forward as I said, so will Galia Des Liteaux, but he’s Gerri Colombe solid jumper.

“He looks like a horse that’s crying out for three miles and I think he’s the right favourite.”

14.50pm - Coral Cup Hurdle (Ruby Walsh)

Tip: Captain Conby each-way

“I thought I’d pulled one out of the fire as I was going through these this morning and I was with Captain Conby as well.

“I was going through and Captain Conby on the last run behind San Salvador. Icare Allen ran too badly for me in Newbury and Scaramanga wants fast ground. Tax For Max is hard to fancy.”

15.30pm - Champion Chase (Ruby Walsh)

Tip: Edwardstone

“It doesn’t suit me to go against a Willie Mullins horse, but I am, and I’m going against Energumene and the more rain that falls the better chance he [Edwardstone] has.

“Edwardstone looks like he’s capable of handling soft ground. Of the two of them since this time 12 months’ ago, Edwardstone looks to be the one who has improved or maybe he’s just maintained his form and Energumene has regressed.”

16.10pm - Cross Country Chase (Ruby Walsh)

Tip: Delta Work. Franco De Port each-way as well

“[Keith Donoghue booked on Delta Work] When you think about it - it’s not that big a shock.

“The success he’s had on Tiger Roll [previously] and I do think Delta Work is the one, especially with the rain that has fallen. Last year that was really what strengthened his [Delta Work’s] chance was real soft ground.

“He [Delta Work] won the first time up last year, but he has to be a better horse and with those runs under his belt, I think he’ll be hard to beat again.

“Franco De Port is at a big price will keep going at 8/1, he’s an each-way price anyway but Delta Work will win.”

17.30pm - Champion Bumper (Ruby Walsh)

Tip: Fact To File

“Ground, age, stamina, and those kinds of things have kicked into this decision for Patrick Mullins to ride Fact To File.

“A Dream To Share is your favourite, he beat Fact To File in Leopardstown. It was a slowly run race, but I think this will be a much different contest.

“I would be of the opinion the stayers win this race over the speed horses and I can see Fact To File changing that with A Dream To Share.

“Patrick Mullins may well have got it right and I’d be with Fact To File.”

Meanwhile, PA’s Racing reporter Anita Chambers adds her own picks for Day 2:

13.30 - Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle: Good Land

14.10 - Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase: Gerri Colombe

14.50 - Coral Cup Hurdle: HMS Seahorse

15.30 - Champion Chase: Edwardstone

16.10 - Cross Country Chase: Galvin

16.50 - Grand Annual Handicap Chase: Final Orders

17.30 - Champion Bumper: Fun Fun Fun

Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Ballymore Novices Hurdle

Impaire Et Passe 2/1

Hermes Allen 11/4

Gaelic Warrior, Good Land 5/1

Champ Kiely 7/1

Il Etait Temps 10/1

Inthepocket 12/1

Ho My Lord, Tahmuras 14/1

Absolute Notions, Favori De Champdou, Irish Point 16/1

Doctor Bravo, In Excess, Parmenion 20/1

American Mike, Dark Raven, Deep Cave, Diverge 25/1

BAR 33/1

2:10 Brown Advisory Novices Chase

Gerri Colombe 13/8

Mighty Potter 3/1

Sir Gerhard, The Real Whacker 4/1

Thyme Hill 11/2

Gaillard Du Mesnil 6/1

Ramilles 10/1

Galia Des Liteaux, Stage Star 12/1

James Du Berlais, Thedevilscoachman, Thunder Rock 14/1

Bronn, Kilcruit, Minella Crooner 25/1

BAR 33/1

2:50 Coral Cup

Camprond 6/1

HMS Seahorse, Run For Oscar 7/1

Haut En Couleurs 9/1

Langer Dan 10/1

Ballyadam, Winter Fog 11/1

Beacon Edge, Brandy Love, Captain Conby, Fil Dor, Might I, Three Card Brag 12/1

Irish Hill, Theatre Glory 14/1

Benson, Imagine, No Ordinary Joe, San Salvador, Scaramanga, Spanish Harlem, Watch House Cross Yorksea 16/1

3:30 Champion Chase

Edwardstone 13/8

Energumene 15/8

Editeur Du Gite 6/1

Gentleman De Mee 8/1

Blue Lord 9/1

Nube Negra 20/1

Chacun Pour Soi, Greaneteen 25/1

Funambule Sivola 33/1

Captain Guinness 50/1

Coeur Sublime 100/1

4:10 Cross Country Chase

Delta Work 11/10

Galvin 15/8

Franco De Port 7/1

Back On The Lash 14/1

Aeise Aba, Gin On Lime, Snow Leopardess 16/1

Easysland, Foxy Jacks 25/1

BAR 33/1

4:50 Grand Annual Handicap Chase

Andy Dufresne, Dinoblue 6/1

Last Orders 7/1

Aucunrisque 8/1

Saint Roi 9/1

Third Time Lucki, Unexpected Party 10/1

Coeur Sublime 12/1

Dads Lad, Magic Daze, Rouge Vif, Saint Segal 12/1

Red Rookie , Thyme White 14/1

Elixir De Nutz, Riviere D’etel 16/1

BAR 20/1

5:30 Champion Bumper

A Dream to Share, It’s For Me 7/2

Fun Fun Fun 13/2

Chapeau De Soleil 9/1

Fact To File, Western Diego 10/1

Better Days Ahead, Encanto Bruno, Pour Les Filles, Favour And Fortune, Queens Gamble 14/1

Fascile Mode, Westport Cove 16/1

Loughglynn 18/1

BAR 20/1

Cheltenham Festival Day 3: Race schedule and latest odds

1.30 Turners Novices Chase

Mighty Potter 5/4

El Fabiolo 5/2

Banbridge 3/1

Appreciate It 4/1

Sir Gerhard 7/1

Balco Coastal, Stage Star 10/1

Dysart Dynamo, Journey With Me 12/1

Adamantly Chosen, James Du Berlais 14/1

Hollow Games, I Am Maximus 20/1

Bronn, Fil Dor 25/1

Ha D’or, Kilcruit 33/1

2:10 Pertemps Network Final

Shoot First 3/1

Thanksforthehelp 11/2

Maxxum, Perceval Legallois, Walking On Air 7/1

The Bosses Oscar 8/1

An Tailliur, Salvador Ziggy 9/1

Shewearsitwell 11/1

Captain Morgs, Good Time Jonny, Steal A March 12/1

Bear Ghylls 14/1

Botox Has, Hector Javilex 16/1

Coltor 20/1

Glimpse Of Gala, Green Book, Itchy Feet, Mill Green, Wakool 25/1

BAR 33/1

2:50 Ryanair Chase

Shishkin 8/11

Blue Lord, Conflated 5/1

Janidil 7/1

Fury Road 8/1

Envoi Ellen 10/1

Fakir D’Oudairies, French Dynamite, Haut En Couleurs 14/1

GA Law 16/1

Hitman 20/1

Chacun Pour Soi, Funambule Sivola 25/1

Fanion D’estruval 50/1

3:30 Stayers’ Hurdle

Blazing Khal 11/4

Maries Rock, Teahupoo 7/2

Flooring Porter, Home By The Lee 11/2

Klassical Dream 9/1

Gold Tweeet, Sir Gerhard 12/1

Ashdale Bob, Paisley Park 16/1

Asterion Forlonge, Henri Le Farceur 20/1

Dashel Drasher, Haut En Couleurs, Hewick, Sharjah 25/1

4:10 Magners Plate Handicap Chase

So Scottish 3/1

Adamantly Chosen, Il Ridoto 15/2

Haut En Couleurs 8/1

Stage Star 9/1

Balco Coastal, French Dynamite, Frero Banbou, Midnight River 10/1

Datsalrightgino, Fastorslow, Fugitif 12/1

I Am Maximus, Kilcruit 14/1

War Lord 16/1

Mars Harper 18/1

Bold Endeavour, Call Me Lyreen, Champagne Gold, Dads Lad, Elixir Du Nutz, Embitered, Fil Dor, Fusil Raffles, Gemirande, Midnight Run 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Novices Hurdle

Luccia 11/8

Ashroe Diamond 10/3

Lot of Joy 7/1

You Wear It Well 8/1

Magical Zoe, Princess Zoe 9/1

Halka Du Tabert, Under Control 12/1

Jetara 14/1

Ahorsewithnoname, Foxy Girl, Harmonya Maker, Kateira, Ladybank, Nikini 16/1

Endless Escape, Mullenbeg, Saylavee, Zefania, Zenta 20/1

BAR 25/1

5:30 Kim Muir Challenge Cup

Stumptown 10/3

Mr Incredible 5/1

Angels Down 7/1

Dunboyne 10/1

Iron Bridge 11/1

Amirite, Idas Boy, Royal Thief 12/1

Anightinlambourn, Monbeg Genius, Next Destination 14/1

Annual Inviticus, Beauport, Guetapan Collonges 16/1

Fakiera, Folcano, Punitive, Rapper 20/1

Cheltenham Festival Day 4: Race schedule and latest odds

1:30 Triumph Hurdle

Blood Destiny 7/4

Lossiemouth 15/8

Gala Marceau 9/2

Comfort Zone 10/1

Bo Zenith 20/1

Rightsotom, Scriptwriter, Tekao, Zenta 25/1

Afadil, Fils De Roi, Jackpot De Choisel, Je Garde 44/1

BAR 40/1

2:10 County Hurdle

Filey Bay 5/1

Gin Coco, Hunters Yarn, Pembroke 8/1

Path D’oroux, Sharjah, Winter Fog 9/1

Colonel Mustard, Pied Piper 12/1

Aucunrisque, Fil Dor, Il Etait Temps 14/1

First Street, Icare Allen, Magnor Glory, Petit Tonnerre, Soul Icon 16/1

Ballyadam 20/1, Fils D’oudairies, Hacker Des Places, Might I, Sa Fureur, Wonderwall 20/1

BAR 25/1

2:50 Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle

Corbetts Cross 10/3

Embassy Gardens 6/1

Hermes Allen, Hiddenvalley Lake, Three Card Brag 7/1

Sandor Clegane 8/1

Favori De Champdou 9/1

Money’s Star 10/1

Letsbeclearaboutit 11/1

Absolute Notions, Cool Survivor, Dawn Rising, Shanbally Kid 12/1

Rock My Way, Search For Glory 14/1

American Mike, Regal Blue, Seabank Bistro, Stay Away Fay 16/1

BAR 20/1

3:30 Gold Cup

Galopin Des Champs 6/4

Gravemansgame 6/1

A Plus Tard 15/2

Noble Yeats 8/1

Statler 9/1

Shishkin 10/1

Conflated, Protektorat 12/1

Ahoy Senor 14/1

Hewick, Minella Indo, Sounds Russian 20/1

Capodanno, Fury Road 33/1

The Real Whacker 40/1

Royale Pagaille 50/1

Eldorado Allen, Envoi Allen 66/1

Franco De Port, GA Law, Galvin 100/1

Angels Breath 150/1

Coole Body 250/1

4:10 St James’ Place Festival Hunters Chase

Vaucelet 2/1

Ferns Lock 7/2

Winged Leader 9/2

Famous Clermont 5/1

Billaway, Chris’s Dream 7/1

Bob and Co, Secret Investor 8/1

Its On The Line 11/1

Dorking Cock, Rocky’s Howya 12/1

Brain Power 14/1

Cat Tiger, Law Of Gold, Le Malin, Not That Fuisse 16/1

Black Op Dandy Dan, Dubai Quest, Go Go Geronimo, I K Brunel, Premier Magic, Shantou Flyer, The Storyteller 20/1

BAR 25/1

4:50 Mares Chase

Allegorie De Vassy 11/1

Impervious 9/4

Jeremys Flame 9/2

Magic Daze 10/1

Galla Des Liteaux 12/1

Elimay, Riviere Detel 14/1

Zambella 16/1

Dolcita 20/1

Fantastic Lady 22/1

Dinoblue, Pink Legend, Telmesomethinggirl 33/1

Maskada 40/1

Darrens Hope, Kapga De Lily, Kissesforkatie 66/1

5:30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle

Imagine, Spanish Harlem 6/1

Cool Survivor, Langer Dan 7/1

Three Card Brag 15/2

Iroko, Might I 12/1

Favori De Champdou, Sa Fureur, San Salvador 12/1

Hacker Des Places 14/1

Benson, Hauturiere, Irish Hill, Riaan, Zoffany Bay 16/1

Blue Sari, Buddy One, Da Capo Glory, Felix Desjy, Firm Footings, Grozni 20/1

BAR 25/1