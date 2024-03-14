Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Cheltenham Festival

Best Cheltenham betting offers today: Free bets for 2024 Cheltenham Festival

With a sea of Cheltenham offers to choose from, we’ve picked out a handful of the best for racing punters
Last Updated: 14th of March 2024
Jamie Casey
·
Cheltenham Festival Writer
Best Cheltenham betting offers today: Free bets for 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Sign up to our betting newsletter

Bookmakers are constantly rolling out new Cheltenham offers for the 2024 festival and we’ve trawled through the promotions to pick out some of the best we’ve spotted today.

Whether you prefer free bet offers, money-back promotions or price boosts, we’ve picked out something for every type of horse racing punter. 

Get our free betting newsletter for the latest Cheltenham odds, offers and tips. Sign up here.

Best extra-place offer

Betfred: Pertemps Handicap Hurdle – 6 places instead of 4

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
VISIT SITE
09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Betfred are taking care of their existing customers with multiple offers on every race throughout the entire week. 

For us, the pick of the bunch today is their extra-place offer whereby they will pay out on each-way bets for the first six past the post in the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle.

The 2.10 race is a typically competitive renewal and there's some big priced runners in the Cheltenham odds

For what it's worth, our tipster has picked out Popova at 14/1 in the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle as one of his five selections on Day Three. 

Meanwhile, new Betfred customers can stake £10 on a racing bet at even-money (2.0) or bigger and qualify for £50 in bonus funds, including a £20 free horse racing bet

Best money-back offer

BetGoodwin: 50% back up to £25 on first day losses

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
50% Back as a Welcome Bonus up to £25 on First Day Losses
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Must have a minimum of 3 bets of £10 or more on separate events at odds of evens (2.0) or bigger on first day. First day losses equals all settled stakes less all returns. T&C's apply.

BetGoodwin are one of several betting sites providing multiple sign-up offers for those looking to register to bet on Cheltenham 2024.

The best they have to offer is their 50 per cent back as a welcome bonus up to £25 on any first day losses as a new customer.

To qualify for this bonus, customers must place a minimum of three £10 bets on horses priced at no lower than evens (1/1) in different races. 

For example, if none of your three £10 bets were to win, BetGoodwin will give you a free bet of £15.

This offer could be useful on day three of the Cheltenham Festival, a day known to throw up some surprising results. The maximum free bet per customer is £25.

Best free bet offer

BetMGM: Bet £10 get £60 in Free Bets 

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

The BetMGM Cheltenham welcome offer is one of the best sign-up promos available for Cheltenham 2024.

Open to new BetMGM players only, the offer can be claimed after opening an account and placing a £10 bet on their sportsbook at 1/1 (2.0) or greater.

Once this bet is settled you will receive £60 credit in the form of six £10 free bets. Four of these are specifically for horse racing while the other two can only be used on accumulators with minimum odds of 3/1.

Meanwhile, BetMGM offer Best Odds Guaranteed betting and this feature extends to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Best price boost offer

Bet365: Either Facile Vega or Grey Dawning to win Turners Novice Chase - 1/1

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Bet365 have 'super boosted' the odds on either Facile Vega or Grey Dawning winning the Turners Novice Chase to evens (1/1).

Both horses run in the first race of the day on Thursday at 1.30pm.

Facile Vega is currently trading at 2/1 while Grey Dawning is 5/2. With both horses at the top of the market, bet365's offer of backing either to win at 1/1 will appeal to many punters. 

Meanwhile, new customers of bet365 can use the promo code INDY2024 when signing up to qualify for £30 in free bets when they deposit and bet at least £10

For the latest developments at Prestbury Park, follow The Independent's Cheltenham live blog

Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk
Jamie Casey @jamiecasey37

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.