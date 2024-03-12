Cheltenham betting tips: Day 1 Placepot selections for Tote £1m Placepot Pool

There's a guaranteed £1 million minimum up for grabs on each day of this year's Cheltenham Festival via the Placepot Pool. The Placepot, operated by , is available to bet on from 4pm the day before the meeting. Most of The Independent’s recommended accept Placepot bets, which must be struck before the first race of the meeting has started. The Placepot is one of the most popular bets at the Cheltenham Festival. It is a challenge and an entertaining way to keep an interest throughout each festival day. Putting together a winning line from all the Cheltenham tips can be frustratingly elusive but satisfyingly rewarding when the results go the right way. For those unsure how a Placepot works, we've produced a guide. The Independent’s Placepot Perm is a guide to which horses are expected to make the frame in the six Placepot legs. Cheltenham tips: Tuesday’s Cheltenham Festival Tote Placepot Perm Race one – Numbers 5, 8, and 12 (3 selections) Race two – Numbers 2, 6, and 10 (3 selections) Race three – Numbers 15, 16, and 17 (3 selections) Race four – Number 6 (1 selection) Race five – Number 6 (1 selection) Race Six – Numbers 1 and 2 (2 selections) Total Placepot lines = 54 (25p per line = £13.50, 50p per line = £27.00, £1 per line = £54.00) Tote New Customer Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets For those wishing to bet on the Cheltenham Placepot directly with the Tote, there is a sign-up offer for new customers, which includes £30 in free bets when making an initial wager of £10. Register and deposit on the Tote website or app

1.30 – Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) Numbers 5, 8, and 12 The Supreme Novices Hurdle is the curtain raiser to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. Statistically, over 50 per cent of Placepot bets bite the dust in this race. Twenty-four of the last 27 winners were successful on their previous start. With that in mind, we look to three horses who have won last time out to carry the flag through to the second leg of the Placepot. Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson sent out eight of the previous 11 winners. It is almost a given that at least one of their horses will make the frame, and filling all three places would not be a huge surprise. Therefore, Henderson’s only representative, Jeriko Du Reponet (no.5), is automatically our first Placepot selection. He may not be good enough to win, but he has been prepared for this race and has not put a foot wrong, winning all three starts this season. There is no such thing as a Mullins rag in big races, and his bigger-priced runners are always of interest with the Placepot in mind. However, it is hard to look beyond his Mystical Power (no.8) and Tullyhill (no.12) on this occasion. Both have been winning their races with ridiculous ease, and at least one of them should make the frame, and hopefully both.

2.10 – My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) Numbers 2, 6, and 10 Horses at the top of the betting lists have a good record of making the frame in the Arkle. There are plenty in with a chance of winning this renewal, with none particularly standing out. Found A Fifty (no.2) is a class act with solid claims of making the top three. He was useful over hurdles last season but has looked far more like the finished article since switching to the bigger obstacles. After an easy success on his chasing debut, he has since run in three Grade 1 races in Ireland, winning one and placing second in the other two. This sharp trip will suit, and he is confidently expected to make the frame. Gaelic Warrior is difficult to leave out, but he was beaten a long way out before unseating in a two-runner race at Leopardstown last time. The drop back to two miles is not sure to suit, so he is perhaps one of Willie Mullins’ three runners to pass on. Mullins also fields Il Etait Temps, possibly not particularly suited to Cheltenham, and Hunters Yarn, whose prominence in the does not reflect his achievements on the track. Quilixios (no.10) and JPR One (no.6) are possibly better choices to make the frame. The former won the 2021 Triumph Hurdle but missed the festival in 2022 and was not seen back on the track until last October. He won a competitive Novice Chase at Naas in January and comes into this race fresh. JPR One looks underrated by the . He is a sound jumper and a speed merchant who should be thereabouts throughout.

2.50 – Ultima Handicap Chase (Class 1) Numbers 15, 16, and 17 It's a huge field for the Ultima Chase, a nightmare when it comes to finding a successful Cheltenham tip and for Placepot players who have managed to get through the first two legs. Falling by the wayside in such a big field is easy, and including three runners is the only way to go. Finding the three, however, is not an easy challenge. Nearly all the runners have a line or two of form somewhere along the way, which means many candidates can be amongst the first four home. Our first port of call is the Kim Bailey-trained Chianti Classico (no.17). He has looked the part since switching to chases this season. An excellent jumper open to further improvement, he seems sure to give a good account in a race where novices have an excellent record. There has been some support for another Bailey runner, Trelawne (no.15), and he is another who should give a good account. Ben Pauling’s horses have been finding their form in recent weeks and his Twig (no.16) has claims on the best of his form and completes the trio.

3.30 – Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) Number 6 Finding a couple of bankers amongst the days Cheltenham tips is essential to keeping stakes at a reasonable level when playing the Placepot. State Man is odds-on to win the Champion Hurdle after Constitution Hill's withdrawal and is the first banker of the day. Apart from making a severe jumping error or picking up an injury, it is impossible to see him not making the frame. On all known form, he has more than enough in hand to take care of his rivals. He finished second behind Constitution Hill in this race last year and has been even better this term. With three Grade 1 wins already in the bag this season, this should be another exhibition from Willie Mullins’ star performer. A win would see his earnings comfortably break through the £1m barrier.

4.10 – Close Brothers Mares Hurdle (Grade 1) Number 6 Lossiemouth loves . She won the Triumph Hurdle at last year’s festival and was better than ever when winning the Unibet Hurdle at the track at the end of January. This is further than she has gone over before, but Lossiemouth has a high cruising speed and will almost certainly be even more suited to this stiffer task. The Willie Mullins-trained mare stands head and shoulders above most of her rivals, and it would be a massive shock if she were to finish outside of the top three. No question, she has to be the second Placepot banker of the day.

4.50 – Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Class 1) Numbers 1 and 2 It's another big field to get to grips with and a tough one to finish the Placepot on. Gordon Elliott has a good record in the Boodles Juvenile, and he has a likely type in Ndaawi (no.2), who is his only runner in the race. He was a fair sort on the flat but has taken to the jumping game enthusiastically and improved in his three races over hurdles. He won a minor race at Naas at the end of January with any amount in hand. There is likely far better to come from the four-year-old, and a top-four ranking should be within his capabilities. Another contender showing rapid improvement is the Paul Nicholls-trained Liari (no.1). He has already easily won a couple of Listed races, the second of which left a good impression. The stable has been hitting top form recently, and Liari could improve the record further.