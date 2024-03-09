Unibet Cheltenham offer: Bet £20 and get a free bet on every Cheltenham race

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner and there’s a free bet promotion available at bookmaker Unibet which allows new customers to land a bonus wager on all 28 races at the meeting. It’s a unique offer from this popular who are allowing punters to claim a free £1 bet on races such as the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Gold Cup.

Established 1997 Bet £20 and Get a £1 Free Bet on Every Race at Cheltenham VISIT SITE 18+. BeGambleAware.org. New customers only. Min deposit £20. Opt in for £1 free bets. Debit cards only. Place a £20+ bet on Horse Racing at min odds 2/5 (1.4) each leg. A £20+ bet to be settled by 23:59 GMT on the 10.03.24. Free bets valid for Cheltenham Festival Races only. Geographical restrictions and T&C’s apply.

How to Get 28 x £1 Free Bets for Cheltenham Make sure you follow these steps to opt in to this offer. The first step is to sign up for a new betting account at Unibet which is a case of filling out some personal details and verifying your identity. You should then fund your Unibet betting account with a deposit of at least £20 using a debit card and proceed to place a £20 bet on horse racing this weekend to qualify for the Cheltenham free bets. You can place either a single or a multiple bet on horse racing as part of the qualifying conditions, although the bet needs to be made at odds of 2/5 (1.40) or bigger and must be settled by midnight on Sunday. Once you have done the above and your qualifying bet has been settled, you will then receive a free £1 bet for each of the 28 races. Make sure you opt into this offer when you register as a new Unibet customer.

When do I get my free Cheltenham bets? Providing that you have met the qualifying requirements, Unibet will credit you with 28 x £1 free bets on the Cheltenham Festival throughout the four days of racing. You will receive seven £1 free bets for the first day of the meeting and will have them in your account by midday on the day of racing. The same applies to the second, third and fourth days of the Cheltenham Festival.

Please be aware that free bet stakes aren’t included in any return. Therefore, if you place a £1 Cheltenham free bet on a winning selection at 3/1, then you will receive a profit of £3 but you won’t receive the £1 stake back. There is now plenty of excitement building ahead of the Cheltenham Festival and we recommend using Unibet as one of the main bookies due to their first-class betting service and the fact that you can watch the races online via their service.

