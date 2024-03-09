Unibet Cheltenham offer: Bet £20 and get a free bet on every Cheltenham race

Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner and there’s a free bet promotion available at bookmaker Unibet which allows new customers to land a bonus wager on all 28 races at the meeting.
It’s a unique offer from this popular betting site who are allowing punters to claim a free £1 bet on races such as the Champion Hurdle, Queen Mother Champion Chase and the Gold Cup.
How to Get 28 x £1 Free Bets for Cheltenham
Make sure you follow these steps to opt in to this offer. The first step is to sign up for a new betting account at Unibet which is a case of filling out some personal details and verifying your identity.
You should then fund your Unibet betting account with a deposit of at least £20 using a debit card and proceed to place a £20 bet on horse racing this weekend to qualify for the Cheltenham free bets.
You can place either a single or a multiple bet on horse racing as part of the qualifying conditions, although the bet needs to be made at odds of 2/5 (1.40) or bigger and must be settled by midnight on Sunday.
Once you have done the above and your qualifying bet has been settled, you will then receive a free £1 bet for each of the 28 Cheltenham Festival races.
Make sure you opt into this Cheltenham free bet offer when you register as a new Unibet customer.
When do I get my free Cheltenham bets?
Providing that you have met the qualifying requirements, Unibet will credit you with 28 x £1 free bets on the Cheltenham Festival throughout the four days of racing.
You will receive seven £1 free bets for the first day of the meeting and will have them in your account by midday on the day of racing.
The same applies to the second, third and fourth days of the Cheltenham Festival.
Please be aware that free bet stakes aren’t included in any return. Therefore, if you place a £1 Cheltenham free bet on a winning selection at 3/1, then you will receive a profit of £3 but you won’t receive the £1 stake back.
There is now plenty of excitement building ahead of the Cheltenham Festival and we recommend using Unibet as one of the main bookies due to their first-class betting service and the fact that you can watch the races online via their Cheltenham live streaming service.
Responsible Gambling
Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control of your gambling.
Unibet have a safer gambling homepage that allow customers to set time management restrictions and loss limits.
They also have standard responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allow users to cut off access and marketing communications.
Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice, and information:
Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.