Betting > Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham Day 1 tips: 3 selections to consider on Tuesday

Our racing tipster looks beyond the Grade One races on the first day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Last Updated: 11th of March 2024
Matthew Glazier
·
Cheltenham Festival Writer
Cheltenham Day 1 tips

The waiting is nearly over for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival and the opening day of racing is sure to be full of intrigue and excitement. 

In the search for winners on horse racing betting sites, we’re going to swerve the Grade One races which could end up being uncompetitive and instead focus on some of the other encounters that are taking place. 

1.30 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle tip

There are a spate of Irish horses heading the betting market for the opening race of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival and we think it could be Slade Steel who lands a victory. 

The withdrawal of Ballyburn means that there’s a wide open look about an encounter over two miles, half a furlong.

Expect a fast-run race, although Slade Steel demonstrated his excellent potential when claiming a victory at Naas in November before following that up with a triumph at Navan a month later. 

The fact that the six-year-old was then able to get within seven lengths of Ballyburn at the Dublin Racing Festival means we’ll side with the Henry de Bromhead-trained charge to get the better of Tullyhill, Mystical Power and Firefox. 

The former two horses run for Willie Mullins and there’s been money for the latter in the lead-up to the race, with this selection the best alternative to Slade Steel at the current Cheltenham odds.

Mystical Power has landed three straight wins in his short career to date, with the latest of these successes coming at Punchestown in January when beating three other rivals.

Tullyhill could go off as favourite with the bookmakers and has enjoyed back-to-back successes of his own. He won against a big field at Naas two months ago, while there was a comfortable win over two miles on heavy ground at Punchestown a few weeks later. 

Tip 1: Slade Steel to win the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (1.30) – 5/1 William Hill

2.50 Ultima Handicap Chase tip

Meetingofthewaters lines up as the favourite to win the Ultima Handicap Chase and we think that the horse will justify his position as market leader. 

The Willie Mullins-trained runner might have unseated his rider last time out, although he still seems favourably weighted for an encounter over three miles and one furlong.

We believe that Mullins could have a spectacular meeting due to the volume of runners he has available, although Meetingofthewaters could end up triumphing here before heading to Aintree to take his chances in the Grand National.

He fell at the first in a handicap chase at the recent Dublin Racing Festival, but there was previously a smart win at Leopardstown over the festive season. 

The seven-year-old was able to win the Paddy Power Chase on that occasion over three miles, half a furlong on soft ground, with Danny Mullins having given the horse a tremendous spin and there was plenty to like about his four and a half length win. 

Meetingofthewaters is likely to go off as favourite on horse racing betting apps in a race where The Goffer and Chianti Classico are also among the market leaders. Punters should look out for extra places when it comes to each-way betting on this race.  

Tip 2: Meetingofthewaters to win the Ultima Handicap Chase (2.50) – 11/2 Betway

5.30 National Hunt Challenge Cup tip

Day One of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival culminates with the National Hunt Challenge Cup and we are going to stick with Corbetts Cross to land the spoils. 

There are a surprisingly low number of runners lining up in this Grade 2 encounter, with Emmet Mullins’ charge looking like having the best form in the race, even if Embassy Gardens is trading as the marginal favourite right now.

Corbetts Cross is a seven-year-old who was a faller in his previous encounter, although there had previously been some strong form that was demonstrated. This included a win at Fairyhouse in early December when twelve rivals were fended off.

The horse then lined up at Leopardstown over the festive season and finished a credible second behind Grangeclare West over three miles, half a furlong, with more to come from this talented runner. 

Embassy Gardens runs for trainer Willie Mullins and the price for this selection could shorten if the same handler has notched up a few victories leading into this lucky last race. 

The eight-year-old has scored wins at Punchestown and Naas this season.

Tip 3: Corbetts Cross to win National Hunt Challenge Cup (5.30) – 9/4 BetMGM

Matthew Glazier for independent.co.uk
Matthew Glazier @matthew_glazier

Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.

