Kwiff sign-up offer: Latest promos and betting offers in March 2024

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Still a relatively , Kwiff have made a name for themselves by offering some unusual and unique betting offers to their new and existing customers. Here, we take a look at some of their latest offers and specials.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Kwiff New Customer Sign-Up Offer Bet £10 Get A £30 Surprise Bet Kwiff’s uniqueness can be summed up best by their 'Bet £10 Get a £30 Surprise Bet' sign-up offer. This Kwiff welcome offer rewards new customers with a 'surprise' free bet, where Kwiff will randomly select a market and selection on which to place the received £30 free bet. As a result, users do not have the opportunity to place the free bet themselves as Kwiff handles the betting process on their behalf, so it may not be to everyone's taste. To qualify for this welcome offer, new customers must place a £10 bet at a price of 1/2 or greater, but each-way bets do not qualify. As an added bonus, any potential winnings from the Surprise Bet are paid in cash, excluding the stake.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Kwiff’s Offers and Promotions First Past The Post and Double Result One reason we consider Kwiff to be among the best is their First Past The Post and Double Result promotions. As a racing punter, there is nothing worse than seeing your horse win a race only to be disqualified shortly after. This would usually result in a losing bet, but Kwiff's First Past The Post and Double Result terms mean you are covered either way. With Kwiff’s First Past the Post offer, if your horse crosses the finish line in front but is disqualified or demoted, they will still pay your wager as a winning bet. Similarly, if your selection is awarded a race in the steward’s room, you will also be paid out as a winner thanks to the Double Result offer. These promos are not supplied by many other and are open to new and existing customers who place a bet with a minimum stake of £0.10.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Horse Racing Money Back Kwiff’s Racing Money Back offer gives new and existing customers the chance to receive a Surprise Bet of up to £10 if your horse finishes second to the SP favourite. Only single bets are allowed in this offer, with the minimum stake being £1. The promotion applies only to races with five or more runners.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Supercharged Cash-Out Another unique betting offer for customers to avail of is Supercharged Cash-Out. Kwiff are one of the only where any cash-out has the opportunity to be ‘Supercharged’. This promo for new and existing customers could see your cash-out have extra funds added to the settled amount. Single and accumulator bets placed before the race are eligible for the cash-out option, but not all cash-out options qualify for the Supercharged feature.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Why join Kwiff for the Cheltenham Festival? Kwiff’s uniqueness counts for a lot when it comes to a major event like the . The Bet £10 Get a £30 Surprise Bet welcome offer will not appeal to everyone as you have no control over what type of wager Kwiff will come up with for your free bet. However, Kwiff's existing customer offers are strong, especially for racing fans. The First Past the Post and Double Result features are not available with many bookmakers, and getting your money back if second to the SP favourite is another appealing offering. Arguably the best offer available to customers is the Supercharged Cash-Out. Kwiff is the only betting site that this feature is available on, so if cashing out is your thing it is worth considering signing up.

Established 2015 Bet £10, Get a £30 Surprise Bet VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. new customers only. Min. deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to 1.5 required. E/W bets excluded. Offer awarded immediately but could be issued the next working day in exceptional circumstances such as technical fault. Additional T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly.

Cheltenham Festival Offers For 2024 As the Cheltenham Festival rolls on, Kwiff are not the only betting site providing special offers and promos around the highlight of the National Hunt racing season. See below what other bookmakers have Cheltenham Festival betting offers available for new and existing customers: