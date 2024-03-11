RedAxePlay Cheltenham Day 4 Offer: Bet £20 get £30 in free bets

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

Punters are always hoping to get their hands on some free bets for the festival and we’ve found a suitable promotion at RedAxePlay, a relatively who have come on leaps and bounds since launching in 2021. RedAxePlay reward new customers with a £30 free bet when they register and bet £20. This offer applies to any sport, including horse racing and therefore Cheltenham 2024. It’s a straightforward offer with a bookmaker who are fully licensed in the UK and will be offering Non Runner Money Back during Cheltenham.

Established 2021 Bet £20 Get a £30 Free Bet For Cheltenham 2024 VISIT SITE New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £20, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

RedAxePlay Cheltenham Day 4 Offer How to Claim Your £30 Free Cheltenham Bet The first port of call is to head to the RedAxePlay betting site where you can sign up as a new customer. Once you have completed the registration process, you can go ahead and make a first deposit into your betting account. Make sure that you fund your account with at least £20 before placing a qualifying bet, although deposits made via Skrill and Neteller are not valid for this promo. Your first bet can be wagered on RedAxePlay's but make sure the price is 1/2 (1.50) or bigger. Once this bet has been settled you will be credited with £30 worth of which can be used for Cheltenham. It doesn’t matter whether your qualifying bet is a winner or a loser, you will still receive a free bet and this can be used on the Cheltenham market of your choice.

To do so, head to the Cheltenham race or market you wish bet on and click on the selection that you want to back. You should then see an option to place your £30 free bet accordingly. It's worth noting that the winnings from the free bet are capped at £200, but that still leaves plenty of scope for picking a Cheltenham Festival winner at odds of around 13/2 or shorter. Remember that any free bet stake is not included in the return from any winnings. If you are looking for some help in choosing which horses to bet on at Cheltenham, you can check out the Independent Cheltenham tips page, or get the latest from our racing experts.

Non-Runner Money Back RedAxePlay are now offering Non-Runner Money Back for all 28 of the Cheltenham races, which means you can place a bet with confidence knowing that you will get your stake returned if your horse doesn’t end up running in the race for which you backed it. There is each-way betting currently available on all of the Cheltenham races.

