Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Results, tips and odds from day 3 including Stayers’ Hurdle and Magners Plate
Cheltenham schedule, racecard and all the action as the Festival continues on Day 3, St Patrick’s Thursday
Cheltenham Festival is back for Day 3 after a thrilling opening day to ‘the greatest show on turf’ was followed by more drama on Day 2 yesterday.
The opening two days saw plenty of success for Willie Mullins, who finally hit his historic milestone of a century of victories at Cheltenham. He was stunningly denied a ton when overwhelming favourite El Fabiolo pulled up during the Queen Mother Champion Chase, seemingly leaving him stuck on 99 triumphs, only to bring up triple figures in the final race of the day when his son Patrick won the Champion Bumper on Jasmin De Vaux.
It was popular jockey Rachael Blackmore who took advantage of El Fabiolo’s mistake to claim an unlikely win on Captain Guinness and that added to the Irish star’s success in the very first race of the week, on Slade Steel in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, which helped spark excitement and thrills on the opening day.
More than 60,000 spectators are expected to flock to Prestbury Park again for St Patrick’s Thursday, looking to beat the bookmakers, with today’s schedule including the Turners Novices’ Chase first up at 1.30pm, as well as the Ryanair Steeple Chase, Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle and Magners Plate.
Follow all of our coverage from the 2024 Cheltenham Festival below plus get the best each-way odds and tips for Day 3 here and a full analysis of the best bets in the Stayers’ Hurdle here:
How to buy tickets for the Cheltenham Festival
Tickets are being sold to the general public across the four days. There are a number of options, including the Club Enclosure, the Tattersalls Enclosure and Best Mate Enclosure, which is the cheapest with prices from £52 per person. Grandstand tickets have sold out.
Check here to see if you are eligible for Cheltenham free bets.
Cheltenham Festival 2024: Where can I watch on TV?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the first five races of the day on ITV 1, with coverage on the channel beginning at 1pm GMT every day until 4.30pm GMT. The races can also be streamed online via ITVX.
There is also a preview show each morning from 8.30am GMT to 10am GMT which is shown on ITV4 and ITVX.
The final two races of each day will not be shown on ITV but fans wanting to watch can do so via Racing TV. Subscriptions for the channel, which shows every race from the festival, are available through Sky and Virgin Media and online through its website and app.
Coverage on Racing TV begins at 12.30pm GMT every day, with coverage ending after the final race.
How the Cheltenham Festival provides the finest climax to the jump racing season
Every sport has its peak. That one test of endurance, ability, skill, and luck. For professional footballers and rugby stars it would be the World Cup, England cricketers may point to the Ashes, for National Hunt jockeys? That pinnacle is the Cheltenham Festival.
Four days of demanding racing, against the best horses and riders, in front of a bumper crowd with prestige, glory, and prize money all on the line.
At Cheltenham there’s a champion race each day with Tuesday hosting the Champion Hurdle, Wednesday the Queen Mother Champion Chase, Thursday the Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle and Friday culminating with the 100th anniversary of the Cheltenham Gold Cup.
Over four days of intense racing, jockeys, trainers, and owners compete in the greatest test against the best
Good morning!
We’re past the halfway of the Cheltenham Festival with two quality days already in the bag.
Paul Townend still leads the way in the jockey standings after his win on Ballyburn yesterday took him to four for the week but he’s being tracked by Rachael Blackmore on two following here victory in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and Harry Skelton (also two) won won the Coral Cup and the Grand Annual Handicap.
Willie Mullins also brought up his 100th winner at the Cheltenham Festival when his son Patrick triumphed in the Champion Bumper and the Irish trainer looks set for more winners today.
Yesterday there was excitement, there was drama and St. Patrick’s Thursday promises to follow suit with the headline race being the Stayers’ Hurdle.
We’ll have all the latest updates, odds and tips throughout the day so stick with us.
