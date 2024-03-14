Cheltenham tips Day 4: Three each-way bets for Gold Cup Day on Thursday

Cheltenham tips Day 4
- Nurburgring e/w for the JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30) – 7/1 William Hill
- Lecky Watson e/w for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.50) – 11/1 with bet365
- Fastorslow e/w for the Gold Cup (3.30) – 5/1 with Unibet
After three days of top-quality horse racing, it's on to Gold Cup day to cap off a memorable 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
As usual, we’re going in search of some each-way value on some of the principal races, including the big one on the final day of the meeting.
Previous favourite Sir Gino has been ruled out of Friday’s opening race, with Nicky Henderson having endured a frustrating week at Prestbury Park.
JCB Triumph Hurdle tip
Even before Sir Gino was withdrawn, we already had eyes on other candidates in the JCB Triumph Hurdle. Our sights are now firmly set on Nurburgring who runs for trainer Joseph O’Brien.
We’re fairly sure that he will take to the new course and the tacky conditions shouldn’t be an issue for a horse who has been laid out for this particular contest.
He claimed a victory at Fairyhouse in early December when fending off nine other rivals, accomplishing this victory on soft ground to finish ahead of Kala Conti.
There was then a Boxing Day outing at Leopardstown where the form was reversed, although there wasn’t much between the first three in the Dublin Juvenile Hurdle and he could well hit the frame here.
The runner hasn’t made an appearance in 2024 and this lengthy rest could be to his benefit when lining up in this competitive opener, with Majborough and Storm Heart other lively contenders who run for Willie Mullins.
Cheltenham Tip 1: Nurburgring e/w for the JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30) – 7/1 William Hill
Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle tip
We’ve got another competitive race in the form of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and it’s Readin Tommy Wrong who is favourite on betting sites to win for trainer Mullins.
At the time of writing, Mullins has four of the first six in the market on gambling sites and that includes Lecky Watson who will be ridden by Brian Hayes.
The six-year-old might be regarded as something of a plodder, although a trip of three miles means that we could see this horse demonstrate a better level of stamina than can be found with some of the shorter-priced runners, including his stablemate.
Lecky Watson has finished in the first three in his three appearances this season, with a victory at Thurles being recorded in early November.
He then interestingly lined up in a novice hurdle at Navan where he was only beaten by half a length by Slade Steel. The fact that the latter won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Tuesday means that this form now looks impressive.
Lecky Watson’s most recent outing saw him struggle with his jumping when finishing third behind Readin Tommy Wrong and Ile Atlantique, although it has been two months since that outing and we’re happy to have a play at the available prices.
Cheltenham Tip 2: Lecky Watson e/w for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.50) – 11/1 with bet365
Gold Cup tip
It’s clear that Galopin Des Champs will take some beating when the Mullins-trained runner lines up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to defend his crown.
He was an impressive winner of this race 12 months ago when beating Bravemansgame by seven lengths, although it takes some effort to land back-to-back successes in this race.
There are plenty of pretenders lining up alongside the champ and they include the impressive Fastorslow.
The eight-year-old is second favourite on betting apps on account of some bright performances this season, with the Martin Brassil-trained charge finishing four and a half lengths behind Galopin Des Champs at the Dublin Racing Festival.
There was a mistake in his jumping which ultimately put paid to Fastorslow’s chances of toppling the champ, although he did lower the colours of Galopin Des Champs when the two crossed paths at Punchestown last November.
Jockey JJ Slevin has been keen to talk up this horse’s chances of landing a success in the meeting’s blue riband event, with the rider describing the runner as a “very, very good horse”.
Tip 3: Fastorslow e/w for the Gold Cup (3.30) – 5/1 with Unibet
Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.