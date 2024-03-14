Cheltenham tips Day 4: Three each-way bets for Gold Cup Day on Thursday

Cheltenham tips Day 4

After three days of top-quality horse racing, it's on to Gold Cup day to cap off a memorable 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

As usual, we’re going in search of some each-way value on some of the principal races, including the big one on the final day of the meeting.

Previous favourite Sir Gino has been ruled out of Friday’s opening race, with Nicky Henderson having endured a frustrating week at Prestbury Park.

Follow the latest developments at Prestbury Park on The Independent’s live Cheltenham blog

JCB Triumph Hurdle tip

Even before Sir Gino was withdrawn, we already had eyes on other candidates in the JCB Triumph Hurdle. Our sights are now firmly set on Nurburgring who runs for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

We’re fairly sure that he will take to the new course and the tacky conditions shouldn’t be an issue for a horse who has been laid out for this particular contest.

He claimed a victory at Fairyhouse in early December when fending off nine other rivals, accomplishing this victory on soft ground to finish ahead of Kala Conti.

There was then a Boxing Day outing at Leopardstown where the form was reversed, although there wasn’t much between the first three in the Dublin Juvenile Hurdle and he could well hit the frame here.

The runner hasn’t made an appearance in 2024 and this lengthy rest could be to his benefit when lining up in this competitive opener, with Majborough and Storm Heart other lively contenders who run for Willie Mullins.

Cheltenham Tip 1: Nurburgring e/w for the JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30) – 7/1 William Hill