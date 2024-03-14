Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Cheltenham Festival

Cheltenham tips Day 4: Three each-way bets for Gold Cup Day on Thursday

We've got three each-way picks for the final day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Last Updated: 14th of March 2024
Matthew Glazier
·
Cheltenham Festival Writer
Cheltenham tips Day 4

After three days of top-quality horse racing, it's on to Gold Cup day to cap off a memorable 2024 Cheltenham Festival. 

As usual, we’re going in search of some each-way value on some of the principal races, including the big one on the final day of the meeting. 

Previous favourite Sir Gino has been ruled out of Friday’s opening race, with Nicky Henderson having endured a frustrating week at Prestbury Park. 

JCB Triumph Hurdle tip

Even before Sir Gino was withdrawn, we already had eyes on other candidates in the JCB Triumph Hurdle. Our sights are now firmly set on Nurburgring who runs for trainer Joseph O’Brien.

We’re fairly sure that he will take to the new course and the tacky conditions shouldn’t be an issue for a horse who has been laid out for this particular contest. 

He claimed a victory at Fairyhouse in early December when fending off nine other rivals, accomplishing this victory on soft ground to finish ahead of Kala Conti. 

There was then a Boxing Day outing at Leopardstown where the form was reversed, although there wasn’t much between the first three in the Dublin Juvenile Hurdle and he could well hit the frame here.

The runner hasn’t made an appearance in 2024 and this lengthy rest could be to his benefit when lining up in this competitive opener, with Majborough and Storm Heart other lively contenders who run for Willie Mullins.

Cheltenham Tip 1: Nurburgring e/w for the JCB Triumph Hurdle (1.30)  – 7/1 William Hill

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle tip

We’ve got another competitive race in the form of the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle and it’s Readin Tommy Wrong who is favourite on betting sites to win for trainer Mullins.

At the time of writing, Mullins has four of the first six in the market on gambling sites and that includes Lecky Watson who will be ridden by Brian Hayes.

The six-year-old might be regarded as something of a plodder, although a trip of three miles means that we could see this horse demonstrate a better level of stamina than can be found with some of the shorter-priced runners, including his stablemate.

Lecky Watson has finished in the first three in his three appearances this season, with a victory at Thurles being recorded in early November. 

He then interestingly lined up in a novice hurdle at Navan where he was only beaten by half a length by Slade Steel. The fact that the latter won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Tuesday means that this form now looks impressive.

Lecky Watson’s most recent outing saw him struggle with his jumping when finishing third behind Readin Tommy Wrong and Ile Atlantique, although it has been two months since that outing and we’re happy to have a play at the available prices. 

Cheltenham Tip 2: Lecky Watson e/w for the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.50) – 11/1 with bet365

Bet365 Sports
Established 2001
Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets
Bonus Code: INDY2024
Promo Code: INDY2024
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New Customers only. Bet £10* & Get £30* in Free Bets. Sign up, deposit between £5* and £10* to your account and bet365 will give you three times that value in Free Bets when you place qualifying bets to the same value and they are settled. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Registration Required. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. - Full Terms Apply

Gold Cup tip

It’s clear that Galopin Des Champs will take some beating when the Mullins-trained runner lines up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to defend his crown.

He was an impressive winner of this race 12 months ago when beating Bravemansgame by seven lengths, although it takes some effort to land back-to-back successes in this race. 

There are plenty of pretenders lining up alongside the champ and they include the impressive Fastorslow.

The eight-year-old is second favourite on betting apps on account of some bright performances this season, with the Martin Brassil-trained charge finishing four and a half lengths behind Galopin Des Champs at the Dublin Racing Festival.

There was a mistake in his jumping which ultimately put paid to Fastorslow’s chances of toppling the champ, although he did lower the colours of Galopin Des Champs when the two crossed paths at Punchestown last November.

Jockey JJ Slevin has been keen to talk up this horse’s chances of landing a success in the meeting’s blue riband event, with the rider describing the runner as a “very, very good horse”. 

Tip 3: Fastorslow e/w for the Gold Cup (3.30) – 5/1 with Unibet

Unibet Sports
Established 1997
Money Back as a Bonus up to £40 if Your First Bet Loses + £10 Casino Bonus
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. http://BeGambleAware.org . New customers only. Min Dep £10. Debit cards only. Opt in for bonus funds. Wagering, sportsbook 3x at min. odds of 1.40 (2/5), casino 50x. Sports bonus must be wagered before using the casino bonus. Valid for 7 days. Geographical Restrictions and T&Cs Apply. - Full Terms Apply
Matthew Glazier for independent.co.uk
Matthew Glazier @matthew_glazier

Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.