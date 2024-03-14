3.30 Cheltenham Gold Cup tips: Betting preview, best Cheltenham odds & free bets

Cheltenham Gold Cup tips Selection: Galopin Des Champs to win Cheltenham Gold Cup – 5/4 with BetMGM

Next Best: Bravemansgame each-way in Cheltenham Gold Cup – 16/1 with BetUK The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the Blue Riband event of the Cheltenham Festival. It is the most prestigious race on the National Hunt calendar. The 3m2f½ contest takes place on the New Course at Prestbury Park, with the field jumping 22 fences. Twelve runners have been declared to run in this year’s contest, with Shishkin being the most notable name absent from the final declarations. It has been a difficult week so far for trainer Nicky Henderson, and with his horses running below their best, he has opted against his chaser lining up in the day four Championship race. Last year’s winner Galopin Des Champs returns bidding to defend his crown, and he is the favourite across . Only two horses since 2000 have been able to retain their title in this race, with Best Mate achieving that feat in 2003 and 2004, while more recently, Al Boum Photo did the same in 2020. Fastorslow and Gerri Colombe have also made the trip across the Irish Sea looking to keep up Ireland’s excellent recent record in this race. Seven of the last eight renewals have been won by Irish-trained horses and they are prominent in the . Here is a look at our selections for the 2024 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Galopin to join Gold Cup greats It has already been an excellent week for Irish trainer Willie Mullins. Many of his stable stars have delivered on the biggest stage of them all. The Irishman will be very excited about his prospects of more major glory on the final day of the meeting with Galopin Des Champs. Mullins’ talented chaser was a warm favourite on 12 months ago and he justified the confidence in him to score by nine lengths. He travelled strongly throughout the race, and after the last, his stamina kicked in, as he powered up the hill. It is hard to pick holes in the Gold Cup favourite on , as not only does he have C&D form, but he also acts on testing ground, and he has an official rating of 179. A second Gold Cup victory will put him alongside some of the greats in the history of this race. Galopin Des Champs suffered defeat in his first start of the season in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, however, it was obvious he was not 100 per cent fit in that contest. On his previous two outings, he has been at his best, with comfortable victories coming in the Savills Chase and Irish Gold Cup. There is a strong argument to suggest the defending champion should be odds-on with for a Gold Cup repeat. He's worth serious consideration at 5/4 with to give his trainer a fourth triumph in the Festival feature. Cheltenham Gold Cup tip 1: Galopin Des Champs to win Cheltenham Gold Cup – 5/4 with BetMGM

Last year’s runner-up to be in mix again Shishkin was set to be Britain’s best chance of ending Ireland’s grip on the Cheltenham Gold Cup this year, and based on his performance in the Denman Chase at Newbury last time out, he would have been in with a great chance of being in the conversation at the finish. If you are looking to take Galopin Des Champs on with an each-way punt, look no further than last year’s runner-up Bravemansgame, who is potentially overpriced at 16/1 with . He put it up to the winner in 2023 but was just unable to match his speed at the finish. Paul Nicholls knows better than anybody in the game today how to train a horse for the Cheltenham Gold Cup. The four-time winner is confident that his chaser has what it takes to win this race. The former King George VI Chase winner is the joint-second highest-rated horse in the field with Fastorslow, yet he is twice the price of the Irish runner on . The British horse has yet to record a victory this season, but he has produced three consistent performances, finishing second on each start, including at Kempton in the King George behind Hewick. Bravemansgame has had some time off since his last run on Boxing Day. He should be fresh for this assignment, and if he produces his best, expect to see him in contention again after the final fence. Cheltenham Gold Cup tip 2: Bravemansgame each-way in Cheltenham Gold Cup – 16/1 with BetUK

