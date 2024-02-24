SpreadEx Cheltenham offers: Latest promos ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

SpreadEx has regular promotions for new and existing customers and will offer various incentives for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. A unique aspect of SpreadEx is that they offer traditional fixed odds betting and a comprehensive spread betting service. For the uninitiated, we will explain spread betting later in this article. First, we explore what new customers can look forward to receiving when opening a new SpreadEx account.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Bet £10 and get up to £40 in Free Bonuses New customers can take up a welcome package when opening a new account with SpreadEx. It’s a simple sign-up process with a variety of bonuses credited to a user's account after taking these steps: Open a new account and deposit a minimum of £10

Place a £10 fixed odds bet at the minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5)

When the bet is settled, new customers will receive a free £10 fixed odds bet which can be used on Cheltenham Festival , a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, a £5 free Winning Favourites spread bet for the Cheltenham Festival and a £1 Race Index spread bet

, a £5 free football spread bet, a £5 free spread bet for the Cheltenham Festival and a £1 spread bet 24 hours later, you will receive an additional free £10 bet for the Cheltenham Festival, a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and a £5 free Winning Favourites spread bet It should be noted that new customers will need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the free spread bets available in this offer. The only other stipulation attached to this promotion is that must be used within 28 days.

Spread Betting – A Brief Explanation Although newcomers to spread betting are often baffled by what it entails, the basics are pretty simple. Once a bettor has an understanding of how spread betting works, it can be an intriguing way of betting. There will be many spread betting markets during the , and it can be a rewarding way of betting when things go the right way. However, it can also prove costly when things go badly wrong. An example of a spread bet is as follows. The first race at the Cheltenham Festival is the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, where Ballyburn is the favourite. The Race Index is 50-30-20-10, meaning that 50 points will be awarded to the winner, 30 for second, 20 for third and 10 for fourth. All other places are worth zero points. The ‘spread’ for Ballyburn may be set at 22-25. You can choose to ‘Buy’ (go higher) or ‘Sell’ (go lower). If you place a £5 buy spread bet on Ballyburn and he wins (50 points), you win 25 times the stake (50-25 x 5) so that the bet would return £125 and a profit of £120. If Ballyburn is unplaced, you will lose 25 times the stake, or £125 in this example. If you did not rate the chances of Ballyburn, you could sell him at 22. If he is unplaced, you will win £110 (22 x 5). If he finishes fourth (10 points), the return would be £60 (22-10 x 5).

SpreadEx Cheltenham offers Non-Runner Money Back As one of the online, SpreadEx is offering early prices on 26 Cheltenham Festival races. If your selection is withdrawn from the race, the stake will be returned to your account in cash. That means there is no financial risk when placing with SpreadEx. First Past the Post Although disqualification at the Cheltenham Festival is a rarity, it can happen. The First Past the Post concession means that if a horse is demoted for causing interference, SpreadEx will pay out for both the new and original winners. Lucky Double Odds If a Lucky 15, Lucky 31 or Lucky 63 bet has just a single winner, SpreadEx will double the odds of the winning selection. ‘Second to a rag’ Insurance The Cheltenham Festival invariably sees some big-priced winners over the four days. If you place a fixed odds bet, and your horse finishes second to a 33/1 shot or bigger priced winner, SpreadEx will return the stake up to a maximum of £25 as a free bet. This concession only applies to the first horse backed in each race. Place Only and Insurance Betting Place Only: A straight single bet on the horse to be placed, i.e. finish in the first two, three or four, depending on the number of runners in the race. If it finishes in the first 2/3/4, your bet wins. Insurance Betting: A bet on the horse to win, but you get your stake back if it finishes second or third, depending on the number of runners in the race. As a result, you get a slightly lower price than the usual 'to win' price.

