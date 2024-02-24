SpreadEx Cheltenham offers: Latest promos ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024

SpreadEx has regular promotions for new and existing customers and will offer various incentives for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.
A unique aspect of SpreadEx is that they offer traditional fixed odds betting and a comprehensive spread betting service.
For the uninitiated, we will explain spread betting later in this article.
First, we explore what Cheltenham offers new customers can look forward to receiving when opening a new SpreadEx account.
Bet £10 and get up to £40 in Free Bonuses
New customers can take up a welcome package when opening a new account with SpreadEx. It’s a simple sign-up process with a variety of bonuses credited to a user's account after taking these steps:
- Open a new account and deposit a minimum of £10
- Place a £10 fixed odds bet at the minimum odds of 1/2 (1.5)
- When the bet is settled, new customers will receive a free £10 fixed odds bet which can be used on Cheltenham Festival, a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, a £5 free Winning Favourites spread bet for the Cheltenham Festival and a £1 Race Index spread bet
- 24 hours later, you will receive an additional free £10 bet for the Cheltenham Festival, a £5 free Total Goals football spread bet, and a £5 free Winning Favourites spread bet
It should be noted that new customers will need to open a full sports spread betting account to use the free spread bets available in this offer.
The only other stipulation attached to this promotion is that free bets must be used within 28 days.
Spread Betting – A Brief Explanation
Although newcomers to spread betting are often baffled by what it entails, the basics are pretty simple. Once a bettor has an understanding of how spread betting works, it can be an intriguing way of betting.
There will be many spread betting markets during the Cheltenham Festival, and it can be a rewarding way of betting when things go the right way. However, it can also prove costly when things go badly wrong.
An example of a spread bet is as follows. The first race at the Cheltenham Festival is the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, where Ballyburn is the favourite.
The Race Index is 50-30-20-10, meaning that 50 points will be awarded to the winner, 30 for second, 20 for third and 10 for fourth. All other places are worth zero points.
The ‘spread’ for Ballyburn may be set at 22-25. You can choose to ‘Buy’ (go higher) or ‘Sell’ (go lower).
If you place a £5 buy spread bet on Ballyburn and he wins (50 points), you win 25 times the stake (50-25 x 5) so that the bet would return £125 and a profit of £120.
If Ballyburn is unplaced, you will lose 25 times the stake, or £125 in this example.
If you did not rate the chances of Ballyburn, you could sell him at 22. If he is unplaced, you will win £110 (22 x 5). If he finishes fourth (10 points), the return would be £60 (22-10 x 5).
SpreadEx Cheltenham offers
Non-Runner Money Back
As one of the best betting sites online, SpreadEx is offering early prices on 26 Cheltenham Festival races.
If your selection is withdrawn from the race, the stake will be returned to your account in cash. That means there is no financial risk when placing ante-post bets with SpreadEx.
First Past the Post
Although disqualification at the Cheltenham Festival is a rarity, it can happen.
The First Past the Post concession means that if a horse is demoted for causing interference, SpreadEx will pay out for both the new and original winners.
Lucky Double Odds
If a Lucky 15, Lucky 31 or Lucky 63 bet has just a single winner, SpreadEx will double the odds of the winning selection.
‘Second to a rag’ Insurance
The Cheltenham Festival invariably sees some big-priced winners over the four days.
If you place a fixed odds bet, and your horse finishes second to a 33/1 shot or bigger priced winner, SpreadEx will return the stake up to a maximum of £25 as a free bet.
This concession only applies to the first horse backed in each race.
Place Only and Insurance Betting
Place Only: A straight single bet on the horse to be placed, i.e. finish in the first two, three or four, depending on the number of runners in the race. If it finishes in the first 2/3/4, your bet wins.
Insurance Betting: A bet on the horse to win, but you get your stake back if it finishes second or third, depending on the number of runners in the race. As a result, you get a slightly lower price than the usual 'to win' price.
Please gamble responsibly
Horse racing betting can be addictive and spread betting is not an activity you should engage with unless you have a full understanding of the fundamentals.
It's important to stay in control of your gambling and SpreadEx have safer gambling tools that allow customers to set fixed odds deposit limits and timeouts.
Like all licensed horse racing betting sites, SpreadEx also have standard responsible gambling tools such as reality checks and self-exclusion, which allow users to cut off access and marketing communications.
Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice, and information:
Paul has been professionally involved with sports betting since joining the Racing Post in 1986. Although greyhound racing was his first passion, he has also written multiple articles on a wide range of sports from a betting perspective.