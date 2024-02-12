Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Cheltenham Festival

Unibet Cheltenham Offers: Latest promos ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024

We look at Unibet's horse race offers ahead of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival
Last Updated: 12th of February 2024
Kevin Walsh
·
Cheltenham Festival Writer
Unibet have a series of ongoing horse racing offers and bonuses as the 2024 Cheltenham Festival nears and there are many ways to take advantage for both new and existing customers.

New customers can get money back as a bonus of up to £40 if their first bet loses, whilst existing customers can get best odds guaranteed, money back specials, and acca boosts to name just a few.

New customer offer: Money back as bonus up to £40

Sign up to Unibet for the Cheltenham Festival and you will receive a bonus of up to £40 if your first bet is a loser. 

With a minimum deposit of £10, your first bet must be placed on horse racing with a minimum stake of £1 at odds of 2/5 or greater.

Each leg of a multiple bet must also be placed at odds of 2/5 or greater to qualify for the money-back bonus.

To withdraw Unibet’s money-back bonus if your first racing bet is a loser, you must first bet your bonus three times over. 

For example, if you received the full £40 money-back bonus, you would need to wager £120 to satisfy the offer conditions and meet the wagering requirements.

Unibet’s Cheltenham Festival offers and promotions

Once you have signed up as a Unibet customer, you can also avail of the horse racing offers and promotions available to existing customers.

Daily Uniboosts

Unibet Cheltenham offers will include their daily Uniboost. For those not familiar with the offer, it is available to all web, mobile and betting app users, and gives customers the chance to boost the selected odds on their bets three times per day.

Whether you plan to back an odds-on favourite or a rank outsider, a Uniboost can give winnings a shot in the arm. 

Place a bet of up to £20 per Uniboost to avail of this offer. Only win bets and the win part of each-way bets are eligible for the offer. Multiples do not qualify.

Extra Places offer

Some of the races at Cheltenham have huge fields, so Unibet’s extra place offer could be a big help for several races, particularly the handicap races throughout the week.

The extra places on offer from Unibet could be the difference between winning or losing on your each-way bet. For a rundown on the number of places available in this Unibet Cheltenham Festival offer, see below.

  • 16 runners or more - 5 places
  • 15 runners - 4 places
  • 14 runners - 4 places
  • 13 runners - 4 places
  • 12 runners - 4 places
  • 11 runners - 4 places
  • 10 runners - 4 places
  •  9 runners - 4 places
  •  8 runners - 4 places
  •  7 runners - 3 places
  •  6 runners or less - Industry standard places

Acca Boosts: Daily multiplied winnings

Unibet are considered to be one of the best accumulator betting sites because of their Acca Boosts feature which is expected to be on offer during Cheltenham week. 

It’s usually available three times a day. To avail of the offer, enter your selections on your betting slip, choose the multiple options and place a bet of up to £20.

Available to all existing web, mobile and app customers, the Acca Boost percentages are as follows:

  • 3 legs – 10%
  • 4 legs – 15%
  • 5 legs – 20%
  • 6 legs – 30%
  • 7 legs+ – 40%
Cheltenham Money Back specials

Unibet offers Money Back specials for horse racing every day for existing customers, and Cheltenham will likely be no different. 

Each day there are a number of selected races that qualify for the offer, where, if your horse finishes 2nd or 3rd in the ‘Money Back as Cash’ special, your stake will be returned in cash to a max of £10.

There is also the ‘Money Back if 2nd’ special where, if your bet finishes 2nd in any of the day’s selected races, you will receive your stake back as a free bet up to a maximum of £20.

Why join Unibet for the Cheltenham Festival?

Unibet is one of the most user-friendly horse racing betting sites on the market. 

They are committed to understanding their customers’ needs and constantly come up with new ways to keep their players engaged and entertained with regular features and modern betting tools.

When it comes to horse racing and Cheltenham free bets, Unibet will have an array of offers and promotions for new and existing customers. 

Unibet is also renowned as having one of the best poker sites in the business, but if it's just horse racing betting offers you're after it's up there with the top bookmakers. 

Kevin Walsh for independent.co.uk
Kevin Walsh

Kevin Walsh is an experienced sports betting writer with a strong background in the gambling industry. He has written for many top publications as a freelancer, with horse racing, football and darts being his main areas of expertise.

