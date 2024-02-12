Unibet have a series of ongoing horse racing offers and bonuses as the 2024 nears and there are many ways to take advantage for both new and existing customers. New customers can get money back as a bonus of up to £40 if their first bet loses, whilst existing customers can get , money back specials, and acca boosts to name just a few. New customer offer: Money back as bonus up to £40 Sign up to for the Cheltenham Festival and you will receive a bonus of up to £40 if your first bet is a loser. With a minimum deposit of £10, your first bet must be placed on horse racing with a minimum stake of £1 at odds of 2/5 or greater. Each leg of a multiple bet must also be placed at odds of 2/5 or greater to qualify for the money-back bonus. To withdraw Unibet’s money-back bonus if your first racing bet is a loser, you must first bet your bonus three times over. For example, if you received the full £40 money-back bonus, you would need to wager £120 to satisfy the offer conditions and meet the wagering requirements.

Unibet’s Cheltenham Festival offers and promotions Once you have signed up as a Unibet customer, you can also avail of the horse racing offers and promotions available to existing customers. Daily Uniboosts Unibet Cheltenham offers will include their daily Uniboost. For those not familiar with the offer, it is available to all web, mobile and users, and gives customers the chance to boost the selected odds on their bets three times per day. Whether you plan to back an odds-on favourite or a rank outsider, a Uniboost can give winnings a shot in the arm. Place a bet of up to £20 per Uniboost to avail of this offer. Only win bets and the win part of each-way bets are eligible for the offer. Multiples do not qualify.

Extra Places offer Some of the races at Cheltenham have huge fields, so Unibet’s extra place offer could be a big help for several races, particularly the handicap races throughout the week. The extra places on offer from Unibet could be the difference between winning or losing on your each-way bet. For a rundown on the number of places available in this Unibet Cheltenham Festival offer, see below. 16 runners or more - 5 places

15 runners - 4 places

14 runners - 4 places

13 runners - 4 places

12 runners - 4 places

11 runners - 4 places

10 runners - 4 places

9 runners - 4 places

8 runners - 4 places

7 runners - 3 places

6 runners or less - Industry standard places Acca Boosts: Daily multiplied winnings Unibet are considered to be one of the because of their Acca Boosts feature which is expected to be on offer during Cheltenham week. It’s usually available three times a day. To avail of the offer, enter your selections on your betting slip, choose the multiple options and place a bet of up to £20. Available to all existing web, mobile and app customers, the Acca Boost percentages are as follows: 3 legs – 10%

4 legs – 15%

5 legs – 20%

6 legs – 30%

7 legs+ – 40%