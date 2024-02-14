BetVictor Cheltenham offers: Latest promos ahead of Cheltenham Festival 2024

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

With the 2024 Cheltenham Festival edging closer, BetVictor have a number of horse racing offers available for the biggest week on the National Hunt racing calendar. New and existing customers are catered for with free bet deals, money back promos and special offers on racing.

New customer offer: Get £20 in Free Bets when you bet £10 Sign up to BetVictor for Cheltenham 2024 and you can get £20 in free bets when you stake £10 or more at odds of 1/1 or greater on your first wager. This offer is only open to UK residents. Free bets will be awarded in the form of four £5 bets which can be used on any horse racing market, BetVictor’s Lengthen The Odds markets, virtual racing and in-play racing. If you prefer, the £20 in can also be used as one whole bet, but any winnings will not include a returned stake if the bet was made with the free bet credit.

BetVictor’s Cheltenham Festival offers and promotions Best Odds Guaranteed BetVictor’s special allows their customers to get the most out of their Cheltenham bets by receiving the best odds available on their selection. With this feature, BetVictor will pay out at the larger odds if the Starting Price – the odds a horse goes off at when the race begins – is bigger than the price you initially backed. This Cheltenham offer is only applicable to bets placed on the day of the race between 9am and the start of the race, meaning are ineligible. Non-Runner No Bet One of the most popular specials when it comes to the Cheltenham Festival is the Non-Runner No Bet offer. Many racing punters are likely to have had an ante-post bet on the in the lead up to the festival, and this offer takes the risk out of losing your stake if your selected horse becomes a non-runner. BetVictor is one of the first to confirm they'll be offering Non-Runner No Bet on their markets for Cheltenham 2024.

Lengthen The Odds One of BetVictor’s most popular betting options for horse racing is their Lengthen The Odds feature. Available to all new and existing customers, this gives you the option of increasing the odds on your selection by predicting the number of lengths your horse will win by. This special is particularly advantageous to those betting on short-priced favourites during Cheltenham week. With this year's races containing a lot of odds-on favourites, this gives customers the chance to improve their odds on the races the bookmakers have marked up as nailed-on. Cheltenham Race Specials BetVictor also have several Cheltenham Festival racing specials on offer for the 2024 renewal. These specials provide markets on the likes of two or more favourites to win the four Championship races throughout the week, jockey Nico de Boinville to ride three or more winners, and any race to be won by 20 lengths or more. There are also special offers on the number of winning favourites throughout the week and prices on the Prestbury Cup which pits UK horses against their Irish counterparts.

Why sign up to BetVictor for Cheltenham 2024? As one of the in the UK, BetVictor boasts a large amount of offers and specials for both new and existing customers ahead of the Cheltenham Festival. They also have a live streaming service whereby punters can access high-definition racing broadcasts if they've placed a minimum of £1 on that particular race, which will be available on Cheltenham. Beyond racing, they have a comprehensive sportsbook product with regular offers on football, tennis, golf and more. Furthermore, their is as good as any out there, with new customers eligible for £50 in bonuses on slots when they opt in and stake £10 on selected games.

Be Gamble Aware Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control particularly during major festivals such as Cheltenham. BetVictor have a comprehensive Safer Gambling Portal which allows customers to view their profit and loss margins and set time management restrictions. They also have standard tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allows users to cut off BetVictor access and marketing content for up to five years. BetVictor also have a call-back service if you raise concerns about your gambling with them. Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information: GamCare

