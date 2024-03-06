Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Cheltenham Festival

2024 Cheltenham Festival Lucky 15: Our 844/1 four-fold ante-post acca

We've got four selections we've earmarked for a Lucky 15 ahead of next week's Cheltenham Festival
Last Updated: 6th of March 2024
Diarmuid Nolan
·
Cheltenham Festival Writer
2024 Cheltenham Festival Lucky 15: Our 844/1 four-fold ante-post acca
Sign up to our betting newsletter

It never ceases to amaze me how quickly Cheltenham Festival comes around each March. 

When the season begins the festival looms in the distance, but in the blink of an eye we are less than a week away from the pinnacle of National Hunt racing at Prestbury Park.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
New Customer Cheltenham Offer: Bet £10 get £60 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

While I wholeheartedly agree that National Hunt horse racing has major issues that need to be fixed – and that small fields in Cheltenham are not ideal – we can still worry about this while fervently looking forward to next week.

It is going to be a magical four days of racing and I wish each punter the very best of luck.

Check out the latest Cheltenham offers

We rate the top horse racing free bet promos

Cheltenham Festival Lucky 15

This week seems a good time to pick out four horses for a Cheltenham Festival Lucky 15. 

For the uninitiated, a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on selections over four events. When placing a Lucky 15 each-way, it is 30 individual bets on four selections. Here is a guide to how much a Lucky 15 bet will cost:

  • 10p Lucky 15 = £1.50 
  • 10p each-way Lucky 15 = £3.00
  • 25p Lucky 15 = £3.75
  • 25p each-way Lucky 15 = £7.50
  • 50p Lucky 15 = £7.50 
  • 50p each-way Lucky 15 = £15.00
  • £1.00 Lucky 15 = £15.00 
  • £1.00 each-way Lucky 15 = £30.00

Our win-only fourfold comes out at 844/1 with BetUK.

The Goffer – Ultima Handicap Chase (Tuesday)

I really like The Goffer in this year’s Ultima Handicap Chase. He ran a huge race when fourth in 2023 and that is probably the best ever renewal of the Ultima. 

The winner, Corach Rambler, went on the win a Grand National thereafter. The second, Fastorslow, has won two Grade Ones since and the third, Monbeg Genius, is a very good horse who just hasn’t found his rhythm yet this season.

Red Axe Play Sports
Established 2021
Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £20, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits. Full Terms apply.

The Goffer should have finished closer as well but received somewhat of an unsatisfactory ride on the day when making up a lot of ground to take it up three out and that rather emptied his petrol tank too soon.

His trainer, Gordon Elliott, has said tactics will be different this time around and at 7/1 on betting sites he should go very close in a renewal that just cannot be as strong as it was in 2023.

Monty’s Star – Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase (Wednesday)

I’ve been relentlessly going on about Monty’s Star all season, so I do apologise, but I will bang the drum again.

I believe we will see a serious performance from Henry De Bromhead’s charge, who is going from strength to strength over fences. 

After a decent start to life over the bigger obstacles when finishing third, he took a nice race on New Year’s Eve and showed a sublime natural ability to jump a fence. 

His trainer is adept at getting a horse to run a career best at the festival and that could be a scary prospect for his rivals.

He comes in with only the two runs, but so did Minella Indo at this juncture and he went very close in this very race back in 2021. 

PriveWin Sports
Established 2017
Bet £20 Get A £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. New players only. Min £20 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1x wagering the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion £200. Valid for 7 days from issue. Withdrawal request voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill & Neteller deposits.

His half-brother Monalee also went close when second in this race, but hopefully Monty’s Star can go one better. I have recommended him at 50/1 in a previous column, but he’s now 11/2 on betting apps, a price I would still take up. 

It does appear as if he will be taking on a small field here, but one filled with class. His main rival seems to be Fact To File, who is a beautiful prospect, but we know very little about him at this juncture and his price is very short for one with so much to learn.

Stay Away Fay is another very talented horse, but I am not so sure how much he will love the old course at Cheltenham, and I am also happy to take him on.

Jade De Grugy – Mares Novices’ Hurdle (Thursday)

What an amazing race we have in store here. 

Dysart Enos has looked a superstar so far for Fergal O’Brien and comes in here without a penalty. Brighterdaysahead arrives with a penalty, but also a lofty reputation having been spoken about in sublimely glowing terms by Gordon Elliott. 

Golden Ace shouldn’t be disregarded either after improving throughout this season and is by no means a back number.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Get £40 in Bonuses When You Stake £10
VISIT SITE
New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 extra spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. T&Cs apply.

However, despite respecting these three wonderful mares, I am a really big believer in Jade De Grugy

She was beyond exceptional at Christmas and last time obliterated a good field in the Solerina Hurdle at Fairyhouse in the shape of something quite special. 

I think any of these could well improve massively, but at this point in time I feel Jade De Grugy is most suited to this test and will see it out on the day. I think she’s very, very smart.

This is probably the race of the festival with the most depth, but it could be another title heading back to Closutton. Jade De Grugy does look a bet at 9/4 on horse racing betting sites.

Inothewayurthinkin – Kim Muir (Thursday)

Inothewayurthinkin has been gambled relentlessly over the past few days and he could be way ahead of his rivals here.

This race is the lowest grade handicap at the festival and this year’s renewal does look to have a similar feel to it with a plethora of solid, but exposed horses. 

Sometimes a horse who is well handicapped can really take advantage and I feel Inothewayurthinkin screams as being exactly that.

BoyleSports
Established 2007
Bet £10, Get £20 in Free Bets
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min Deposit £10. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Account & Payment method restrictions apply. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

I feel that he will really come in to his own when getting a longer trip and he has shaped like that this season. He showed plenty of promise when third behind Gaelic Warrior at Limerick and last time perhaps he found it all a bit much of two miles and five furlongs.

This longer trip should really suit him and in time he could make a mark of 145 look like a gift. The market in recent days certainly feels this way.

4/1 on gambling sites still looks a decent price in my opinion.

Outsider to follow for the week

Often I am asked for one horse to follow at a huge price in the Cheltenham odds and I think Chigorin could be that in the 2024 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

He won last time in the shape of a horse who was still figuring himself out, taking an age to get going before seemingly winning a tad comfortably in the end. 

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

He looks a typical De Bromhead horse who should improve a lot as the season, and indeed as the years go on.

That form is nothing special, but I think he is a good deal better than the bare result there.

This race is insanely open and 40/1 NRNB with bet365 for Chigorin is worth considering. 

Diarmuid Nolan for independent.co.uk
Diarmuid Nolan @dermonolan91

Diarmuid is a horse racing writer and podcaster covering the flat and jumps season across the UK and Ireland. Passionate about sport, broadcasting and media, he contributes occasional racing analysis and betting tips for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.