Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Jump to content
The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn commission. Learn More
Betting > Cheltenham Festival

BetMGM Cheltenham Day 4 offer: Bet £10 Get £60 Free Bets

The latest sign-up offer for day four at Cheltenham
PARTNER CONTENT
Last Updated: 14th of March 2024
Kevin Walsh
·
Cheltenham Festival Writer
BetMGM Cheltenham Day 4 offer: Bet £10 Get £60 Free Bets
Sign up to our betting newsletter

BetMGM are one of the powerhouses of the US betting scene and they are now making big waves in the UK market despite being a relatively new betting site in this part of the world.

They currently setting their sights on attracting horse racing punters, unveiling some of the best Cheltenham betting offers during the 2024 Festival.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

BetMGM Cheltenham Day 4 Offer

Bet £10 get £60 in free bets sign-up offer

This BetMGM Cheltenham day four welcome offer is one of the best available for new customers. Open to new BetMGM players only, the offer can be claimed after opening an account and placing a £10 bet on their Cheltenham odds at 1/1 (2.0) or greater.

Once this bet is settled you will receive £60 in the form of six £10 free bets. Four of these are specifically horse racing free bets while the other two free bets can only be used on accumulators with minimum odds of 3/1.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Second Chance/Money Back

BetMGM are also not lacking when it comes to Cheltenham Festival betting offers for their existing players. The Second Chance/Money Back offer is open to both new and existing customers and provides a free bet of up to £20 if your selection loses in the first race of the day.

With this offer, BetMGM are giving their customers the safety net of a free bet if they are unsuccessful with their first bet on each of the four days of action at the big meeting.

The first race goes to post at 1.30pm each day at the Cheltenham Festival and customers must opt in daily to receive the Second Chance/Money Back offer.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Daily Horse Racing Boosts

Another betting offer that sees BetMGM rank among the top horse racing betting sites is their Daily Horse Racing Boosts promo. 

Known as the ‘Golden Silks’ offer, new and existing customers must opt in every Monday and stake up to £20 on any horse racing market to qualify.

Placing a bet on each day will see punters rewarded with the following profit boosts:

  • Monday = 10% Profit Boost
  • Tuesday = 10% Profit Boost
  • Wednesday = 10% Profit Boost
  • Thursday = 10% Profit Boost
  • Friday = 2 x 10% Profit Boost
  • Saturday = 2 x 20% Profit Boost
  • Sunday = 2 x 20% Profit Boost
BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Best Odds Guaranteed

BetMGM are a Best Odds Guaranteed betting site and this feature extends to the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG) is one of the most valuable racing promotions online betting sites can offer, allowing customers to maximise profits on successful Cheltenham Festival selections.

When taking an early price on any Cheltenham Festival race, BOG means that if the starting price of a customer’s selection is bigger than the odds initially taken, the bet would be settled at the higher price.

However, BetMGM’s BOG offer is given to selected players only and bets must be placed before 11am each day.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Why sign-up to BetMGM for Cheltenham 2024?

BetMGM’s Cheltenham betting offers are as competitive as any when it comes to the 2024 festival.

Both new and existing customers are catered for, particularly new players that can avail of the Bet £10 get £60 free bets welcome offer. 

This promo is one of the strongest Cheltenham free bet offers you will find on betting sites for Cheltenham 2024.

For existing customers, the Second Chance/Money Back promo gives players a nice safety net if their first bet of the day is unsuccessful.

If you are looking for some help in choosing which horses to bet on at Cheltenham, you can check out the Independent Cheltenham tips page, or get the latest Cheltenham betting tips from our racing experts.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Bet £10 Get £60
VISIT SITE
New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Be Gamble Aware

Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control, particularly during major festivals such as Cheltenham. 

BetMGM have a comprehensive Safer Gambling Portal which allows customers to view their profit and loss margins and set time management restrictions. 

They also have standard responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allows users to cut off BetMGM access and marketing content for up to five years. 

Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Kevin Walsh for independent.co.uk
Kevin Walsh

Kevin Walsh is an experienced sports betting writer with a strong background in the gambling industry. He has written for many top publications as a freelancer, with horse racing, football and darts being his main areas of expertise.

FAQ

FAQ
Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
Gamstop Be Gamble Aware 18+ GamCare Gambling.com
Any offers or odds listed in this article are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply to all offers.