Betting > Cheltenham Festival

Best Cheltenham betting offers: Free bet promos for Day Two

We take a look at the best free bet sign-up offers for day two of Cheltenham Festival
Last Updated: 13th of March 2024
Matthew Glazier
·
Cheltenham Festival Writer
Best Cheltenham betting offers: Free bet promos for Day Two
Slade Steel, Gaelic Warrior and State Man were among the winners on the first day of racing at the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

We're now on with Day Two and there’s still time to take up one of the many Cheltenham betting offers that have been released for the festival. 

Below, we’ve cherry-picked some of the best promotions and summarised the terms in this article.

Betfred Cheltenham offer

Bet £10 on Cheltenham to Get £50 Bonuses

There’s a 500% Betfred Cheltenham offer for new customers during the festival, with this promotion proving popular on Day One of the meeting. 

Betfred will give you a £20 racing bet, a £20 football bet and £10 worth of casino spins when you sign up for an account and place a £10 bet on Cheltenham.

Register using the promotion code CHELT50, with new Betfred customers required to place a first bet of £10 or more on Cheltenham odds of evens (2.0) in order to qualify.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
VISIT SITE
09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

BetVictor Cheltenham offer

Bet £5 on Cheltenham and Get £20 Free Bet + 20 Casino Spins

BetVictor are one of the longest-established horse racing bookmakers and there’s a new sign-up offer currently available if you’re yet to register with them. 

Opt in and bet £5 on any race providing that your Cheltenham racecard selection is priced at evens (2.0) or greater and you will receive £20 in horse racing free bets and an additional 20 spins at their casino.

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

TalkSportBet Cheltenham betting offer

£20 Cheltenham Bets When You Bet £10

A relatively new betting site on the market, TalkSportBet provide a refreshing alternative to some of the household bookmakers. 

There is the chance to get £20 worth of free bets when you sign up with this betting site, with customers needing to bet £10 on horse racing at odds of 2.00 or bigger. You will receive four £5 free bets when this qualifying bet has been settled.

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10, Get £20 on Cheltenham
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in via mobile device, bet £10+ on Horse Racing at odds of 2.00+, in 7 days. Get 4x £5 in free bets on selected markets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs Apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

Tote Cheltenham Betting offer

£30 Free Bets and 50 Extra Spins when you bet £10

If you're planning to bet on the Cheltenham Festival, we recommend having a Tote account considering that this form of pool betting, which includes placepots, will often see customers bag a bigger price about a winner than you will find with the fixed odds firms.

There’s also the chance to score £30 worth of free bets when you sign up and bet £10. As an added bonus, you can also claim 50 free spins to be used on the best slots games in Tote's online casino. 

Tote Sports
Established 1929
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 50 Extra Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Tote credit subject to 7-day expiry. Extra spins subject to 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+.  Full T&Cs apply .Begambleaware.org

These are just some of the Cheltenham betting offers available from the top UK betting sites for the 2024 event.

Click on the links below to see what Cheltenham offers are available from other horse racing betting sites:

Betway Sports
Established 2006
£30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham
VISIT SITE
*New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.

Be Gamble Aware

Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control, particularly during major festivals such as Cheltenham. 

Gambling sites are expected to have a comprehensive responsible gambling section that allows customers to keep track of their activity and set time management restrictions. 

They should also have standard responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allows users to cut off access and marketing content.

Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Matthew Glazier for independent.co.uk
Matthew Glazier @matthew_glazier

Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.

Over-18s only – underage gambling is an offence.
Gambling can be addictive, always play responsibly and only bet what you can afford to lose. Gambling sites have a number of tools to assist you to stay in control, including deposit limits and time outs. If you think you have a problem, advice and support is available for you now from BeGambleAware or Gamcare.
