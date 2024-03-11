Betway Cheltenham offer: Get a free accumulator bet every day of the Festival

Betway have launched a new customer promotion that could see players land themselves a free £30 matched bet along with a free accumulator on each day of Cheltenham Festival.
Newcomers will land a £30 matched free bet if their first accumulator bet is a loser, while also receiving an acca for the four respective days of top-class National Hunt action at Prestbury Park.
This article will explain how you can qualify for this Cheltenham free bet promotion.
How to claim the Betway Cheltenham offer
As with any new customer promotion, the first step is to sign up for a betting account with Betway. This should take you a few minutes and you will need to verify your identity before setting up your account.
You can then make a first deposit into your Betway betting account, but make sure to use a debit card to qualify for this promotion.
The opening wager should be an accumulator between £5 and £30. You need to include at least three selections and the overall odds need to be 2/1 (3.0) or bigger.
If your opening accumulator wins, then you will receive your payout as standard. If the acca fails to win, then Betway will refund your stake as a free bet up to £30.
This free bet can then be used to wager on another sports betting selection, with any winnings returned without the free bet stake.
How to land Cheltenham accas every day
The second part of this promotion allows customers to secure an accumulator for each day of the Cheltenham Festival. You need to opt into this offer before the first race on each day of the meeting. The free bet is valid for 24 hours and you need to place a multiple bet that includes at least three selections.
The free bet amount will be confirmed on each day of racing, with the value being anywhere between 50p and £10. There is also the chance to get free casino spins as part of this welcome package, with 100 free spins being made available for Gold Blitz.
Betway are among the leading horse racing betting sites and once signed up, customers can secure Best Odds Guaranteed along with live streaming of the various races that are taking place.
You can expect to get each-way boosts when it comes to many of the races that are taking place over the four days.
There are also Cheltenham Specials on site under their Cheltenham odds section, such as Top Trainer and Top Jockey, while there are also specific markets on Willie Mullins including the cumulative winning distance that the trainer will enjoy from all of his successful horses.
Be Gamble Aware
Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control particularly during major festivals such as Cheltenham.
Betway have a comprehensive responsible gambling section which allows customers to keep track of their activity and set time management restrictions.
They also have standard responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allows users to cut off Betway access and marketing content.
Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:
Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.