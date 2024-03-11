Betway Cheltenham offer: Get a free accumulator bet every day of the Festival

Betway have launched a new customer promotion that could see players land themselves a free £30 matched bet along with a free accumulator on each day of Cheltenham Festival. Newcomers will land a £30 matched free bet if their first accumulator bet is a loser, while also receiving an acca for the four respective days of top-class National Hunt action at Prestbury Park. This article will explain how you can qualify for this promotion.

Established 2006 £30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham VISIT SITE *New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.

How to claim the Betway Cheltenham offer As with any new customer promotion, the first step is to sign up for a betting account with . This should take you a few minutes and you will need to verify your identity before setting up your account. You can then make a first deposit into your Betway betting account, but make sure to use a debit card to qualify for this promotion. The opening wager should be an accumulator between £5 and £30. You need to include at least three selections and the overall odds need to be 2/1 (3.0) or bigger. If your opening accumulator wins, then you will receive your payout as standard. If the acca fails to win, then Betway will refund your stake as a up to £30. This free bet can then be used to wager on another sports betting selection, with any winnings returned without the free bet stake.

Established 2006 £30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham VISIT SITE *New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.

How to land Cheltenham accas every day The second part of this promotion allows customers to secure an accumulator for each day of the Cheltenham Festival. You need to opt into this offer before the first race on each day of the meeting. The free bet is valid for 24 hours and you need to place a multiple bet that includes at least three selections. The free bet amount will be confirmed on each day of racing, with the value being anywhere between 50p and £10. There is also the chance to get as part of this welcome package, with 100 free spins being made available for Gold Blitz.

Established 2006 £30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham VISIT SITE *New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.

Betway are among the leading and once signed up, customers can secure along with live streaming of the various races that are taking place. You can expect to get each-way boosts when it comes to many of the races that are taking place over the four days. There are also Cheltenham Specials on site under their section, such as Top Trainer and Top Jockey, while there are also specific markets on Willie Mullins including the cumulative winning distance that the trainer will enjoy from all of his successful horses.

Established 2006 £30 Matched Free Bet if Your First Acca Loses + Completely Free Acca Every Day at Cheltenham VISIT SITE *New UK Customers only. One Free Bet per day at Cheltenham. Max 4 Free Bets. Opt in Required before the first race each day. Free Bet valid for 24 hours & valid on Cheltenham multiples with 3+ selections. Max free bet varies 50p-£10. Welcome Acca offer: Min Stake: £5. Maximum Free Bet: £30. First bet on a Football or Horse Racing multiple with 3+ selections. Overall odds: 3.00 (2/1) or higher. Free Bets available upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 100 Extra Spins on Gold Blitz (£0.10 per spin) credited on settlement of qualifying Acca bet. No wagering requirements on extra spin winnings. Debit Card deposit only (exclusions apply). This offer is valid 7 days from the new account being registered.