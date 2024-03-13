Cheltenham tips Day 3: Three each-way bets for Thursday

Cheltenham tips Day 3
- Iroko e/w for the Turners’ Novices’ Chase (1.30) – 5/1 BetVictor
- Gaoth Chuil e/w for the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (2.10) – 9/1 BoyleSports
- Paisley Park e/w for the Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30) – 14/1 SpreadEx
Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival features several competitive races and we’ve gone through the card in search of each-way value.
Make sure to check out the best horse racing betting sites in order to secure the biggest number of places when selecting your horses.
Get our free betting newsletter for the latest Cheltenham odds, offers and tips. Sign up here
Turners’ Novices’ Chase tip
We think that Iroko is an each-way bet to nothing in Turners’ on Thursday, with the JP McManus-owned runner looking a fair price to hit the frame in this encounter over two miles and four furlongs.
Iroko won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, with the horse claiming a win over two miles, four and a half furlongs.
Since then, he has been sent chasing and the runner obliged as the 11/10 favourite in a novices’ chase at Warwick.
While there’s a degree of uncertainty over a horse who has only been chasing on one occasion, it’s possible that the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained runner will benefit from a lay-off and come to Cheltenham in the best possible form.
Facile Vega is the talking point for this opening race, although there is a question mark over him having failed to land a victory in his previous two appearances.
The Willie Mullins' horse was second in last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, with Facile Vega sent off as the 9/4 favourite on that occasion.
Since then, he has started chasing and a bright performance in a beginners’ chase at Navan has been followed by some underwhelming displays, including a third-placed finish at the Dublin Racing Festival.
Cheltenham Tip 1: Iroko e/w for the Turners’ Novices’ Chase (1.30) – 5/1 BetVictor
Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle tip
Betting sites are set to offer a large number of places for each-way betting on the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle, meaning extra value for punters who are eyeing a fancy to hit the frame.
Although there’s a question mark over whether Gaoth Chuil can perform as well at Cheltenham as she has at Leopardstown, we still can’t pass up the chance to wager on a mare at the prices on horse racing betting apps who has demonstrated plenty of class in the Emerald Isle.
The six-year-old is trained by Ted Walsh and produced a stellar performance when finishing second out of 22 runners in a handicap hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival.
There was less than a length separating her from winner Maxxum, with the horse acting well on the tacky ground at Leopardstown.
Previously to this, there was a telling win in the Pertemps Handicap Hurdle where she battled gamely to win by a neck. Irish horses that have scored in this race have a strong track record when it comes to landing the spoils at Cheltenham.
Cheltenham Tip 2: Gaoth Chuil e/w for the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle (2.10) – 9/1 BoyleSports
Stayers’ Hurdle tip
The Stayers’ Hurdle betting market is headed by Teahupoo and it would come as no surprise if the Gordon Elliott-trained runner was able to deliver the goods over three miles on soft ground at Cheltenham.
However, there is no value when it comes to backing a selection who could only finish third in last year’s renewal in a race which saw Sire Du Berlais land a surprise victory. We’re happy to oppose the favourite and have an each-way bet on Paisley Park.
Paisley Park is probably running in this race for the final time at the ripe old age of 12, although this iconic charge can’t be easily dismissed based on his performances this season along with that renowned staying power that could see him in the shake-up.
Paisley Park has finished second in all three of his races this season, with the latest of these when narrowly following home Noble Yeats in the Cleeve Hurdle at Prestbury Park where he was able to rally up the hill and late flurries have become a hallmark of his races.
Previously to this was a second placed finish in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot, with the same outcome happening in the Long Distance Hurdle when missing out to Dashel Drasher.
We’re surprised that the Emma Lavelle-trained runner is available at such a big price and perhaps gambling sites are dismissing Paisley Park from an age point-of-view, although he has the engine to score one final notable success.
Cheltenham Tip 3: Paisley Park e/w for the Stayers’ Hurdle (3.30) – 14/1 SpreadEx
Matthew Glazier is a seasoned veteran of the online betting industry, having cut his teeth at Sporting Index before a spell at Betfair. He was also Head of Marketing at bet365 for several years. Matthew provides betting and gaming advice for The Independent.