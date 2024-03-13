Cheltenham tips Day 3: Three each-way bets for Thursday

Cheltenham tips Day 3

Day Three of the Cheltenham Festival features several competitive races and we’ve gone through the card in search of each-way value.

Turners’ Novices’ Chase tip

We think that Iroko is an each-way bet to nothing in Turners’ on Thursday, with the JP McManus-owned runner looking a fair price to hit the frame in this encounter over two miles and four furlongs.

Iroko won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at the 2023 , with the horse claiming a win over two miles, four and a half furlongs.

Since then, he has been sent chasing and the runner obliged as the 11/10 favourite in a novices’ chase at Warwick.

While there’s a degree of uncertainty over a horse who has only been chasing on one occasion, it’s possible that the Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained runner will benefit from a lay-off and come to Cheltenham in the best possible form.

Facile Vega is the talking point for this opening race, although there is a question mark over him having failed to land a victory in his previous two appearances.

The Willie Mullins' horse was second in last year’s Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, with Facile Vega sent off as the 9/4 favourite on that occasion.

Since then, he has started chasing and a bright performance in a beginners’ chase at Navan has been followed by some underwhelming displays, including a third-placed finish at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Cheltenham Tip 1: Iroko e/w for the Turners’ Novices’ Chase (1.30) – 5/1 BetVictor