Betting > Cheltenham Festival

3.30 Queen Mother Champion Chase betting tips: Preview & best Cheltenham odds on Day 2

Odds-on favourite El Fabiolo will take some stopping in the feature race on day two of the festival
Last Updated: 12th of March 2024
Dean Ryan
·
Cheltenham Festival Writer
Queen Mother Champion Chase betting tips

The feature race on day two of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival is the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30pm, ITV1). The championship race takes place over 2m, and the field jump 13 fences around the Old Course.

Eight runners have been declared for this year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase, and it includes a fascinating dual between the front two from last year’s Arkle Challenge Trophy, as El Fabiolo and Jonbon prepare to go head-to-head once more.

Former Arkle winner Edwardstone represents British trainer Alan King. His horse bounced back to his best last time out in the Grade Two Game Spirit Chase, blowing away his rivals by 40 lengths. That performance will have given his connections a lot of confidence.

Unfortunately, last year’s winner Energumene will not get the chance to defend his crown. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Captain Guinness chased home the Irish horse in second place 12 months ago. Henry De Bromhead’s chaser returns as he bids to go one place better this year. 

The field also includes Elixir De Nutz, who runs for Joe Tizzard. He caused a big upset last time out when he defeated Jonbon on Trials Day at this course in the Grade One Clarence House Chase.

The horse racing betting sites all have El Fabiolo as the warm favourite in their Cheltenham odds to prevail for trainer Willie Mullins. The Irishman is bidding for his third straight triumph in this prestigious contest. Here are our selections for the race.

BetMGM UK Sports
Established 2023
Up to £20 Money Back As a Free Bet On The First Race Each Day
VISIT SITE
NI Excluded. Opt in daily for Second Chance on the first race (13:30) at Cheltenham Festival. Max stake £20. Money back as Free Bet on Horse Racing. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

El Fabiolo to prove his class once again

Irish Champion Trainer Willie Mullins is fortunate to have a host of big-name stars in his stable, but there is a strong argument to be made for suggesting El Fabiolo is the pick of those. His chaser has a 100 per cent record over fences, with six wins from six starts.

The seven-year-old won a strong renewal of the Arkle in 2023, beating leading British chaser Jonbon in the novice contest on day one. Those two horses renew their rivalry in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, but it is Nicky Henderson’s runner who has something to prove, as he was beaten on his last outing in the Clarence House Chase.

El Fabiolo has been faultless in his two runs this season. He began his campaign at Cork, landing the Grade Two Hilly Way Chase on what was his first assignment outside of novice company. Two months later, he was far too strong for his rivals in the Grade One Dublin Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival. He had Dinoblue, Captain Guinness and Gentleman De Mee all behind him that afternoon

The four-time Grade One winner comes into this Championship race with a rating of 175. He can jump further up the ratings with a big performance here, joining the likes of Sprinter Sacre, Moscow Flyer and Master Minded as one of the best 2m chasers of his generation. Mullins’ runner is 4/7 with Sporting Index, and he justifies carrying those odds on gambling sites.

Cheltenham tip: El Fabiolo to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase – 4/7 with Sporting Index

William Hill Sports
Established 2008
El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1
VISIT SITE
18+. Play Safe. New customers using EP20FAB. Applies to bets placed from 09:00 on 12 March 2024 until 15:30 on 13 March 2024. £1 must be staked at El Fabiolo to Win the Champions Steeple Chase at 20/1. Returns paid as 2 x £10 in free bets (7 day expiry). Player & currency restrictions & terms apply. #ad

Clarence House winner not discounted

Trials Days at Cheltenham in January always offers some big clues ahead of the Cheltenham Festival. Jonbon was expected to win the Clarence House Chase and boost his Queen Mother Champion Chase chances, however, it was Elixir De Nutz who stole the headlines.

The talented grey gave his trainer Joe Tizzard his first Grade One victory since he took over the training licence from his father. Jockey Freddie Gingell also landed his opening Grade One triumph, but won’t be his last, as he is a talented rider.

Elixir De Nutz is likely to be up with the early pace in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and he will make it a strong test. Just as he did on Trials Day, he will put pressure on his rivals’ jumping. Jonbon came unstuck with a couple of errors at this course back in January and we may see something similar in this race.

At 28/1 with betting sites, Elixir De Nutz is potentially excellent value as an each-way punt on this race on horse racing betting apps. He is a tough horse who will take some passing up the famous hill at Cheltenham.

BetGoodwin Sports
Established 2022
Willie Mullins to Train 10 or more winners at the Cheltenham Festival - Evens
VISIT SITE
#ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. GambleAware®: Gambling Help & Gambling Addiction | BeGambleAware . 18+. Max Stake £50 T&C's apply.

Cheltenham free bet offers

Punters are always hoping to get their hands on some Cheltenham free bets for the festival and we’ve found a suitable promotion that matches up with our Cheltenham tips for the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

El Fabiolo is our top pick for Wednesday's feature race and William Hill have boosted his odds to 20/1 as part of their Cheltenham promotions.

The offer is open to new customers only who register by clicking the link below and enter the William Hill promo code EP20FAB.  Next, make a deposit via one of the accepted methods and place a maximum £1 bet on El Fabiolo to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase.

Should the Mullin-trained ace win, you'll receive winnings at the standard odds in cash and your enhanced winnings as £20 in free bets

As well as the William Hill Cheltenham offer, there's a host of other festival promotions to check out with a bookmaker that's offering Best Odds Guaranteed on every race at Cheltenham.

Before opening an account with William Hill or any new betting sites, check the terms and conditions of the sign-up offer first. If you do have a bet on Cheltenham, remember to gamble responsibly

Dean Ryan for independent.co.uk
Dean Ryan @Onthenoseinfo

Dean has been working in the gambling industry for well over a decade, providing his services to the likes of RTE Racing, The Weekender, The Irish Field and RacingFM. He has also worked for gambling operators Tote, 888, BetBright, BoyleSports, BetVictor and Stan James. Dean has an extensive background in customer management, betting and casino product development, strategy and industry trends.

