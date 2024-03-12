3.30 Queen Mother Champion Chase betting tips: Preview & best Cheltenham odds on Day 2

Queen Mother Champion Chase betting tips Selection: El Fabiolo to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase – 4/7 with Sporting Index

Next Best: Elixir De Nutz each-way in Queen Mother Champion Chase – 28/1 with William Hill The feature race on day two of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival is the Queen Mother Champion Chase (3.30pm, ITV1). The championship race takes place over 2m, and the field jump 13 fences around the Old Course. Eight runners have been declared for this year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase, and it includes a fascinating dual between the front two from last year’s Arkle Challenge Trophy, as El Fabiolo and Jonbon prepare to go head-to-head once more. Get our free betting newsletter for the latest Cheltenham odds, offers and tips. Sign up here. Former Arkle winner Edwardstone represents British trainer Alan King. His horse bounced back to his best last time out in the Grade Two Game Spirit Chase, blowing away his rivals by 40 lengths. That performance will have given his connections a lot of confidence. Unfortunately, last year’s winner Energumene will not get the chance to defend his crown. He has been ruled out for the rest of the season. Captain Guinness chased home the Irish horse in second place 12 months ago. Henry De Bromhead’s chaser returns as he bids to go one place better this year. The field also includes Elixir De Nutz, who runs for Joe Tizzard. He caused a big upset last time out when he defeated Jonbon on Trials Day at this course in the Grade One Clarence House Chase. The all have El Fabiolo as the warm favourite in their to prevail for trainer Willie Mullins. The Irishman is bidding for his third straight triumph in this prestigious contest. Here are our selections for the race.

El Fabiolo to prove his class once again Irish Champion Trainer Willie Mullins is fortunate to have a host of big-name stars in his stable, but there is a strong argument to be made for suggesting El Fabiolo is the pick of those. His chaser has a 100 per cent record over fences, with six wins from six starts. The seven-year-old won a strong renewal of the Arkle in 2023, beating leading British chaser Jonbon in the novice contest on day one. Those two horses renew their rivalry in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, but it is Nicky Henderson’s runner who has something to prove, as he was beaten on his last outing in the Clarence House Chase. El Fabiolo has been faultless in his two runs this season. He began his campaign at Cork, landing the Grade Two Hilly Way Chase on what was his first assignment outside of novice company. Two months later, he was far too strong for his rivals in the Grade One Dublin Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival. He had Dinoblue, Captain Guinness and Gentleman De Mee all behind him that afternoon The four-time Grade One winner comes into this Championship race with a rating of 175. He can jump further up the ratings with a big performance here, joining the likes of Sprinter Sacre, Moscow Flyer and Master Minded as one of the best 2m chasers of his generation. Mullins’ runner is 4/7 with Sporting Index, and he justifies carrying those odds on . Cheltenham tip: El Fabiolo to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase – 4/7 with Sporting Index

Clarence House winner not discounted Trials Days at Cheltenham in January always offers some big clues ahead of the Cheltenham Festival. Jonbon was expected to win the Clarence House Chase and boost his Queen Mother Champion Chase chances, however, it was Elixir De Nutz who stole the headlines. The talented grey gave his trainer Joe Tizzard his first Grade One victory since he took over the training licence from his father. Jockey Freddie Gingell also landed his opening Grade One triumph, but won’t be his last, as he is a talented rider. Elixir De Nutz is likely to be up with the early pace in the Queen Mother Champion Chase and he will make it a strong test. Just as he did on Trials Day, he will put pressure on his rivals’ jumping. Jonbon came unstuck with a couple of errors at this course back in January and we may see something similar in this race. At 28/1 with , Elixir De Nutz is potentially excellent value as an each-way punt on this race on . He is a tough horse who will take some passing up the famous hill at Cheltenham.

