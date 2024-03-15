Best Cheltenham betting offers: Free bet promos for Day Four

Get the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers

There's still time to take up one of the many that have been released for the final day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. Below, we’ve cherry-picked some of the best promotions and summarised the terms in this article. For the latest developments at Prestbury Park, follow The Independent's Cheltenham live blog

BetVictor Cheltenham offer Bet £5 on Cheltenham and Get £20 Free Bet + 20 Casino Spins are one of the longest-established horse racing bookmakers and there’s a new sign-up offer currently available if you’re yet to register with them. Opt in and bet £5 on any race providing that your selection is priced at evens (2.0) or greater and you will receive £20 in and an additional 20 spins at their casino.

Established 1946 Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

TalkSportBet Cheltenham betting offer £20 Cheltenham Bets When You Bet £10 A relatively on the market, TalkSportBet provide a refreshing alternative to some of the household bookmakers. New players can get £20 worth of free bets when they sign up with this betting site, with customers needing to bet £10 on horse racing at odds of evens (2.00) or bigger. You will receive four £5 when this qualifying bet has been settled.

Established 2022 Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet VISIT SITE 18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

Betfred Cheltenham offer Bet £10 on Cheltenham to Get £50 Bonuses There’s a 500 per cent available for new customers during the festival, with this promotion proving popular throughout the meeting. Betfred will give you a £20 racing bet, a £20 football bet and £10 worth of casino spins when you sign up for an account and place a £10 bet on Cheltenham. Register using the promotion code CHELT50, with new Betfred customers required to place a first bet of £10 or more on of evens (2.0) in order to qualify.

Established 2005 Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses VISIT SITE 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Tote Cheltenham betting offer £30 Free Bets and 50 Extra Spins when you bet £10 If you're planning to bet on the last day of the Cheltenham Festival, we recommend having a Tote account considering that this form of pool betting, which includes , will often see customers bag a bigger price about a winner than you will find with the fixed odds firms. There’s also the chance to score £30 worth of free bets when you sign up and bet £10. As an added bonus, you can also claim 50 free spins to be used on the in Tote's online casino.

Established 1929 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins VISIT SITE New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 50 Extra Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Tote credit subject to 7-day expiry. Extra spins subject to 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+. Full T&Cs apply .Begambleaware.org