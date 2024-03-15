Success! Thank you for signing up to Independent Betting
Betting > Cheltenham Festival

Best Cheltenham betting offers: Free bet promos for Day Four

We take a look at the best free bet sign-up offers for day four of Cheltenham Festival
Last Updated: 15th of March 2024
Jamie Casey
·
Cheltenham Festival Writer
There's still time to take up one of the many Cheltenham betting offers that have been released for the final day of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. 

Below, we’ve cherry-picked some of the best promotions and summarised the terms in this article.

For the latest developments at Prestbury Park, follow The Independent's Cheltenham live blog

BetVictor Cheltenham offer

Bet £5 on Cheltenham and Get £20 Free Bet + 20 Casino Spins

BetVictor are one of the longest-established horse racing bookmakers and there’s a new sign-up offer currently available if you’re yet to register with them. 

Opt in and bet £5 on any race providing that your selection is priced at evens (2.0) or greater and you will receive £20 in horse racing free bets and an additional 20 spins at their casino.

BetVictor Sports
Established 1946
Bet £5 on Cheltenham Get £20 + 20 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £5 or more at odds of 2.00+ on Cheltenham until 16:10 UK Time on 15.03.2024. Get £20 in Cheltenham Free Bets & 20 Extra Spins on Big Bass Bonanza. Bonuses expire at 17:30 UK Time on 15.03.2024. T&Cs apply, see below. Begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

TalkSportBet Cheltenham betting offer

£20 Cheltenham Bets When You Bet £10

A relatively new betting site on the market, TalkSportBet provide a refreshing alternative to some of the household bookmakers. 

New players can get £20 worth of free bets when they sign up with this betting site, with customers needing to bet £10 on horse racing at odds of evens (2.00) or bigger. You will receive four £5 free bets when this qualifying bet has been settled.

Talksportbet Sport
Established 2022
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet
VISIT SITE
18+ New customers only. Opt in & bet £10 on any sports at 2.00+ odds within 7 days. No Cash out. Get 3x £10 Free Bets on selected markets. Free bets expire in 7 days. Card payments & Apple Pay only. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org | Please gamble responsibly.

Betfred Cheltenham offer

Bet £10 on Cheltenham to Get £50 Bonuses

There’s a 500 per cent Betfred Cheltenham offer available for new customers during the festival, with this promotion proving popular throughout the meeting. 

Betfred will give you a £20 racing bet, a £20 football bet and £10 worth of casino spins when you sign up for an account and place a £10 bet on Cheltenham.

Register using the promotion code CHELT50, with new Betfred customers required to place a first bet of £10 or more on Cheltenham odds of evens (2.0) in order to qualify.

Betfred Sports
Established 2005
Bet £10 Get £50 in Bonuses
VISIT SITE
09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Extra Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Tote Cheltenham betting offer

£30 Free Bets and 50 Extra Spins when you bet £10

If you're planning to bet on the last day of the Cheltenham Festival, we recommend having a Tote account considering that this form of pool betting, which includes placepots, will often see customers bag a bigger price about a winner than you will find with the fixed odds firms.

There’s also the chance to score £30 worth of free bets when you sign up and bet £10. As an added bonus, you can also claim 50 free spins to be used on the best slots games in Tote's online casino. 

Tote Sports
Established 1929
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + 50 Extra Spins
VISIT SITE
New customers online only. £10 min stake (if EW then min £10 Win + £10 Place). Receive £30 Tote Credit + 50 Extra Spins on selected game within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Tote credit subject to 7-day expiry. Extra spins subject to 7-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the bet-slip. 18+.  Full T&Cs apply .Begambleaware.org

Be Gamble Aware

Horse racing betting can be addictive so it's important to stay in control, particularly during major festivals such as Cheltenham. 

Gambling sites are expected to have a comprehensive responsible gambling section that allow customers to keep track of their activity and set time management restrictions. 

They should also have standard responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits and self-exclusion, which allows users to cut off access and marketing content.

Should you wish to seek independent help for gambling-related harm, there are several UK charities and institutions you can turn to for support, advice and information:

Jamie Casey for independent.co.uk
Jamie Casey @jamiecasey37

Jamie Casey is a former sports journalist who now provides editorial expertise in the betting industry. His work has appeared in prestigious publications such as Sky Sports, The Irish Times, RTE, FourFourTwo and many more.

