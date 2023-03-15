Jump to content

Liveupdated1678871112

Cheltenham Festival LIVE: Today’s results, winners and favourites

Day 2 schedule, racecard and all the action as Cheltenham 2023 continues

Michael Jones
Wednesday 15 March 2023 09:05
Comments
Thousands gather for first day at Cheltenham festival

The Cheltenham Festival is back for 2023 with a thrilling week of racing lined up in the Cotswolds for what is known as ‘The Greatest Show on Turf’, as racegoers descend on the iconic course.

The Champion Hurdle and the Gold Cup bookend the four-day meeting as perhaps the two highest-profile Grade 1 races, with Constitution Hill triumphing in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, showing his class to win at a canter after starting as the overwhelming, heavily-backed favourite.

Meanwhile, Rachael Blackmore returns to Cheltenham looking to create more history after an astounding win to retain the Gold Cup in 2022 –a victory that helped the Irish trainers triumph handily over their British counterparts to easily land the prestigious Prestbury Cup, with a mighty 18 wins compared to just 10 for the home horses.

The festival provides a massive £274m boost to the local economy, a study from the University of Gloucestershire has found, and while organisers will be hoping the rain holds off, it promises to be an exciting week of racing regardless.

Follow all the Day 2 action from Cheltenham below:

1678870849

‘World’s most expensive’ pint of Guinness goes on sale at Cheltenham

Racegoers at Cheltenham Festival will be able to drink the “world’s most expensive” pint of Guinness.

Online bookmaker Fitzdares has launched a blend of the Irish stout and sparkling wine that will cost drinkers £20 a pint.

“Club Black Velvet” will mix the thick black beer equally with English fizz, with Fitzdares’ chief executive claiming he had concocted the beverage to celebrate the new post-brexit deal for Northern Ireland, agreed at Windsor in late February.

‘World’s most expensive’ pint of Guinness goes on sale at Cheltenham

The Irish stout will be mixed with English sparkling wine at the Gloucestershire racecourse

Jack Rathborn15 March 2023 09:00
1678870237

Good morning and welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of Day 2 at Cheltenham Festival.

It’s Ladies Day and there is plenty of action to come.

But first let’s take a look at the results from Day 1, which saw joy for Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle.

Champion Day – Tuesday, March 14

Supreme Novices’ Hurdle:

  1. Marine Nationale (Michael O’Sullivan) 9-2
  2. Facile Vega (Paul Townend) 9-4 Fav
  3. Diverge (Mr P W Mullins) 25-1

Arkle Challenge Trophy:

  1. El Fabiolo (Paul Townend) 11-10 Fav
  2. Jonbon (Aidan Coleman) 2-1
  3. Saint Roi (Mark Walsh) 11-1

Handicap Steeple Chase:

  1. Corach Rambler (Derek Fox) 6-1 Jt Fav
  2. Fastorslow (J J Slevin) 7-1
  3. Monbeg Genius (Jonjo O’Neill Jr.) 6-1 Jt Fav

Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

  1. Constitution Hill (Nico de Boinville) 4-11 Fav
  2. State Man (Paul Townend) 7-2
  3. Zanahiyr (D N Russell) 66-1

Mares’ Hurdle

  1. Honeysuckle (Rachael Blackmore) 9-4 Jt Fav
  2. Love Envoi (J J Burke) 11-1
  3. Queens Brook (D N Russell) 16-1

Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

  1. Jazzy Matty (Michael O’Sullivan) 18-1
  2. Byker (P Byrnes) 6-1
  3. Risk Belle (L P Dempsey) 10-1

National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup

  1. Gaillard Du Mesnil (Mr P W Mullins) 10-11 Fav
  2. Chemical Energy (Mr J J Codd) 8-1
  3. Mister Coffey (Mr Derek O’Connor) 11-1

Jack Rathborn15 March 2023 08:50
1678817175

Looking ahead to Day Two

Tomorrow’s racing will have the Champion Chase where last year’s winner Energumene runs in the colours of Brighton & Hove Alboin owner Tony Bloom looking to regain the trophy.

We’ll have more live updates as the racing once again gets under way at 1.30pm.

Michael Jones14 March 2023 18:06
1678816837

Cheltenham results today: Every race winner at the 2023 Festival

Cheltenham Festival is underway at Prestbury Park this week as 28 races across four days lure hundreds of thousands of punters to the racecourse.

Tuesday opens with Champion Day and all eyes are on Nicky Henderson’s unbeaten Constitution Hill, while last year’s winner Honeysuckle goes for glory in the Mares’ Hurdle for what may be her final race.

Wednesday is Ladies Day and St Patrick’s Day falls on Thursday, before the Festival’s big climax with the Gold Cup on Friday.

British trainers will be out for revenge after taking a heavy beating to their Irish counterparts last year, conceding the Prestbury Cup 12 months ago with just 10 wins compared to 18 Irish victories.

The full race results from Cheltenham Festival 2023 will be updated below:

Cheltenham results today: Every race winner at the 2023 Festival

Results and winners from Cheltenham Day 1

Michael Jones14 March 2023 18:00
1678816565

Trainer Willie Mullins on Racing TV:

“We’re very lucky to have two winners today. I was having a cup of tea, thinking this is over, I couldn’t see him winning until the other horse fell but you need luck.

“He has loads of stamina but he didn’t pick up the way I thought he would. I think the Irish National may come too soon for him. That was a tough race.”

Michael Jones14 March 2023 17:56
1678815897

National Hunt Novices’ Chase result

1 Gaillard Du Mesnil - 10/11

2 Chemical Energy - 8/1

3 Mister Coffey -11/1

Michael Jones14 March 2023 17:44
1678815636

GAILLARD DU MESNIL WINS THE NOVICES CHASE

Chemial Energy leaps over the last fence in the lead but Patrick Mullins riding atop Gaillard Du Mesnil kicks the horse into another gear and sprints past to claim the win!

Michael Jones14 March 2023 17:40
1678815569

National Hunt Novices’ Chase

Mahler Mission is down! He falls at the second last despite a huge lead.

Chemical Energy moves ahead with Gaillard Du Mesnil upping the pace.

Michael Jones14 March 2023 17:39
1678815515

National Hunt Novices’ Chase

Mahler Mission and Mister Coffey lead the way down the hill to the last three fences. Chemical Energy is in third with Gaillard Du Mesnil a fair way back.

Michael Jones14 March 2023 17:38
1678815461

National Hunt Novices’ Chase

Malinello is down!

Gaillard Du Mesnil moves through the field and is up to about sixth, just off the back of the leaders.

Michael Jones14 March 2023 17:37

