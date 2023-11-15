Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chris Pine has defended his decision to wear short shorts after a photo of him wearing the garment went viral.

In a recent interview with E! News, the Dungeons & Dragons actor said that the polarising, thigh-revealing look was here to stay. After hearing that photos of him went viral, the actor responded, saying: “Hell yeah.”

He then stood by his look and refused to defend the shorts, seeing no point. “I don’t think there’s anything to defend,” he told the outlet. “It’s called a short, isn’t it? It’s supposed to be short.”

“Corduroy shorts, short [shorts] … I mean, it’s a vibe. It’s the best vibe. It’s like a Tom Selleck vibe. It’s like [a] ‘70s surfer vibe,” he added, noting that short shorts had a long history in fashion beyond the Magnum PI actor.

“It’s like Showtime — Lakers,” he continued. “Would you rather see them with the short shorts and Magic Johnson looking like a basketball player, an athlete, rather than wearing some sort of capri or something on the floor? No. So, I’ll be wearing the short shorts.”

When asked how long he planned on wearing tiny shorts, Pine gamely replied: “Until the legs go.”

Over the years, Pine has made waves for his eclectic sense of style, which he dubbed “jiggy” to People while at a charity gala in October. When the Wonder Woman star is not rocking short shorts, he’s pushing more fashion boundaries, from going barefoot during Milan Fashion Week to sporting long locks that his publicist once compared to Jennifer Aniston’s Friends character Rachel Green.

Chris Pine Addresses Harry Styles Spitting Rumor *What REALLY Happened* | Explain This | Esquire

Pine sported long, shoulder-length tresses while doing press for Don’t Worry Darling at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, before he cut it shortly after. In an interview with Esquire, the actor said: “I thought I was looking pretty, pretty fly, the hair was long, everything was happening, and my publicist said I looked like Rachel from Friends.”

“I couldn’t unhear it,” he continued, noting that the comparison ruined the way he looked at his long locks. “And it was the first day and my first time in Venice.”

He also referred to the chaos and media debacle that occurred throughout the Venice rollout for Don’t Worry Darling, including the so-called “spitgate” in which eagle-eyed viewers thought that Harry Styles had spit on Pine. At the time, a representative for Pine addressed the controversy in a statement shared with People, “This is a ridiculous story - a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” the representative continued in the statement. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Pine starred opposite Styles and Florence Pugh in the Olivia Wilde-directed film which came out in September of last year. The actor will next be lending his voice to the villain of the new Disney animated film, Wish, which also enlists the voices of Oscar winner Ariana DeBose as well as Evan Peters, Alan Tudyk, and Victor Garber.