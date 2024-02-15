How to rock the leather trend at any age

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Unashamedly sexy, synonymous with rebellion and style, this timeless fabric transcends generations and remains forever cool…

“From iconic biker jackets to sleek trousers, leather exudes an undeniable edge that continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts of all ages,” says Gemma Sheppard (@sheppardstyle), British fashion stylist and founder of Voyages & Vanity.

Ready to have some fun and step up your style?

Here, she reveals the secrets to rocking the leather trend at any age, with style guidance and insider tips for those in their 30s, 40s, 50s, and beyond.

The timeless appeal of leather…

Leather garments, whether genuine or faux, boast a versatile charm that seamlessly adapts to different lifestyles, highlights Sheppard.

JD Williams Anthology Black Leather Biker Jacket, £146.25 (was £195)

“The key to successfully donning leather lies in understanding its diverse manifestations – from the rugged allure of a classic biker jacket to the sophistication of tailored leather trousers.”

Styling staples…

Biker jackets

Monsoon Leather Biker Jacket, Black, £250

“Biker jackets are the epitome of cool, effortlessly elevating any ensemble,” says Sheppard. “Embrace a youthful vibe by pairing a classic black biker jacket with distressed denim and ankle boots.

“Alternatively, opt for a more tailored silhouette, coupling the jacket with a midi skirt and knee-high boots for a refined, yet edgy look.”

JD Williams Black Longline Faux Leather Biker, £61

Leather trousers

“Leather trousers are a versatile wardrobe essential,” notes Sheppard. “Go for a sleek, fitted pair, paired with a graphic tee and sneakers for a chic street-style ensemble.”

JD Williams Black Faux Leather Tapered Jogger, £37

“Or, opt for a wide-leg leather trouser, creating an elegant silhouette when teamed with a crisp blouse and statement accessories.”

Mango High Faux Leather Trousers, Black, £49.99, John Lewis

Coordinating with confidence…

Mixing textures

“Experiment with texture contrasts by pairing leather with softer fabrics,” suggests Sheppard. “A leather jacket over a silk blouse, or leather trousers with a cashmere sweater strikes the perfect balance, adding depth to your outfit.”

Colour play

“While classic black leather exudes timeless sophistication, don’t shy away from experimenting with colours,” says Sheppard.

Whistles Puff Sleeve Leather Dress, Burgundy, £379

“It’s so good to embrace bold hues like burgundy or forest green. Likewise you could opt for rich, muted tones like deep brown or navy for a refined and polished appearance.”

Age-appropriate trends…

Accessorising

Accessories play a crucial role in elevating your leather look, emphasises Sheppard. “Statement earrings and a chunky belt can add a trendy flair.”

Radley Sloane Street – Faux Croc, Medium Zip Top Grab, £279

“Otherwise, opt for timeless, classic accessories like structured handbags or tailored hats for an age-appropriate touch.”

Layering

“Layering is something I have always loved!” Sheppard enthuses. “It’s effortless yet so chic! ”

“The key is to adapt your leather pieces to different seasons – consider a lightweight leather jacket over a floral dress in spring, or layering a turtleneck under your leather ensemble for a cosy winter look.”

Albaray Leather Bomber Jacket, £299

Stylist tips…

Tailoring matters

“Ensure your leather pieces are tailored to perfection. A well-fitted leather garment exudes sophistication and adds a touch of luxury to your ensemble.”

Whistles Leather Front Split Midi Skirt, Black, £249

Invest in quality

“Quality matters when it comes to leather,” underlines Sheppard. “Invest in timeless, durable pieces that will withstand the test of time and evolving fashion trends.

“Remember, pre-loved can do all the hard work for you – and at a fraction of the price!”

Furthermore, she goes on to say mastering the leather trend is not confined by age – but rather by attitude and style sensibilities.

“Embrace the allure of leather with confidence, experimentation and a touch of timeless elegance. After all, age is just a number, but style is eternal,” she adds.