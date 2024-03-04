Cole Sprouse hilariously mocked for his oversized blazer at Paris Fashion Week

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cole Sprouse has sparked some hilarious memes with his oversized blazer at Paris Fashion Week.

The 31-year-old actor was spotted in Paris, France, on 3 March as he attended Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, where the brand unveiled its latest womenswear. For the occasion, Sprouse opted for a pair of black and grey checkerboard pants, a nude turtleneck shirt, and black dress shoes.

He completed the outfit with an eye-catching brown oversized blazer, which featured huge shoulder pads and baggy sleeves. On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans have shared their amused reactions to the Disney Channel alum’s large jacket.

“Cole Sprouse is ready to lip sync for the crown… I know a reveal costume when I see one,” one quipped, while another responded to the look with: “SO GOOFY!”

“Reminds me of the Koopas from the early 90’s Mario movie,” a third added, referring to the fictional turtles in the 1993 Super Mario Bros film.

Others went on to share memes about the outfit, which included a popular GIF from The Office of Steve Carrell’s character, Michael Scott, wearing a huge suit.

“Walked outta Best Buy with a plasma TV,” one person joked about Sprouse’s large shoulder pads.

“When you’ve lost some weight but you think it’s still premature to buy new clothes,” another quipped.

In addition to the Riverdale star, there were mant other famous faces at Balenciaga’s fashion show on Sunday - including Serena Williams, Anna Wintour, and the luxury fashion house’s ambassador, Kim Kardashian.

The Skims founder wore a black lace full-length gown with flared long sleeves while her hair was pinned in a ponytail, exposing a racy open-back cutout. However, there was one unexpected accessory added to her look: a Balenciaga tag that dangled from the back of the neckline.

On social media, people assumed that the reality star had accidentally forgotten to cut the stamped grey label from the dress. While at the fashion show, however, Kardashian kept the tag attached to her outfit.

During the Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, a variety of dresses made from sweatshirts, folded panties, shoe bags, backpacks, and duffle bags were seen on the runway. For the concept of the collection, Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia flipped baggy denim pants as tops and hung suiting like halter-neck pieces, only covering the front half.

Speaking to Vogue, Gvasalia opened up about how much fun he had creating these looks - including a cocktail dress made of boa and a slip evening dress constructed from bras.

“We have this one-minute-to-create-a-dress challenge in the studio, like Project Runway,” he said. “So we were throwing things on the body and then taking pictures together. It’s very playful.