Glitz, glamour and dramatic flair were all the rage at the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards (CCA) on Sunday.

Hollywood’s most famous faces arrived on the red carpet at the Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel dressed in custom Louis Vuitton, Haute Couture Dior and new season Chanel, to name a few.

While the awards ceremony might be all about celebrating the best of the acting world, the CCA red carpet ahead of the event is the perfect opportunity for celebrities to show off their sartorial prowess.

With the event taking place just hours after the BAFTAs, some A-listers – including Lady Gaga, Caitriona Balfe and Rachel Zegler – took advantage of the UK-US time difference and managed to attend both as the CCAs was being broadcast from both Los Angeles and London.

This year’s red carpet highlights included Gaga in a torso baring black and gold Gucci gown, Selena Gomez in custom Louis Vuitton, Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent and several show-stopping Dior ensembles from Catriona Balfe and Rachel Zegler.

Elsewhere, Serena and Venus Williams both opted for plunging silver gowns, while Elle Fanning channeled Old Hollywood glamour in a fanned Oscar de la Renta frock.

See the best dressed stars of the evening below.

Caitriona Balfe

CaitrÃ­ona Balfe in Dior (Getty Images for Critics Choice)

Caitriona Balfe looked elegant in a floor-length, pale pink Haute Couture Dior dress. She accessorised the look with a silver choker necklace and matching dangling earrings.

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler in Dior (Getty Images for Critics Choice)

Possibly inspired by Anya-Taylor Joy’s show-stopping Haute Couture Dior look from the 2021 CCAs – which took artisans 200 hours to make – Zegler arrived in a custom green tulle Dior gown featuring cut-out waist details and an exposed back.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez in custom Louis Vuitton (Getty Images for #SeeHer)

All eyes were on Selena Gomez as she made her entrance in a red silk halter-neck cape dress, custom made by Louis Vuitton. Her makeup was muted and natural, and her brown her slicked back in a low ponytail. She accessorised the look with an avant-garde arrow earring, which pierced through the top and bottom of her ear.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga in Gucci (Getty Images for Critics Choice)

The House of Gucci star, who was nominated for best actress for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiana, paid homage to the project in a black and gold fishtail number from the Italian fashion house. The dramatic gown featured a mega-plunging neckline and sheer black lace sleeves.

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis in a dramatic red gown (Getty Images)

Juliette Lewis wore a scarlet red Alberta Ferretti gown, accessorised with diamond jewellery by Rahaminov.

Jada Pinkett-Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith accessorised with a gold headpiece (AFP via Getty Images)

Jada-Pinkett Smith arrived on the red carpet with husband Will wearing a gold column dress by Maison Rabih Kayrouz. She accessorised the look with a beaded, sparkling headpiece and diamond earrings.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen in Armani Privé (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

The WandaVision actor stunned in a maroon velvet custom Armani Privé gown featuring a deep plunging neckline. She paired the dress with Cartier jewellery.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield in Saint Laurent (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

The actor, who recently made waves with a surprise appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, arrived at the event in a velvet Saint Laurent Suit worn over a black and gold pinstriped shirt.

Angelica Ross

Angelica Ross wore a glittering peach gown (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Angelica Ross sunned in a glittering pale peach gown by Valdrin Sahiti, paired with silver stilettos. A dramatic blonde bun completed the look.

Indya Moore

The actor wore a two-tone sequin dress with gold trail (Getty Images)

Pose actor Indya Moore opted for a two-tone pink sequin gown featuring a thigh-high slit and deep V-neck. They accessorised with gold stilettos and a satin clutch.

Hannah Einbinder

Hannah Einbinder in Giorgio Armani (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

The Hacks actor arrived in a classic black Giorgio Armani tuxedo. She completed the look with a red lip and light tousled hair.

Einbinder’s stylist, Kevin Ericson, told The Hollywood Reporter they had accessorised the suit with a cummerbund, bowtie and vintage Van Cleef & Arpels cufflinks. “The whole thing. It’s just very Hannah,” Ericson said.

Issa Rae

Issa Rae in Carolina Herrera (Getty Images for #SeeHer)

Insecure star and social media favourite Issa Rae opted for a red ruffled Carolina Herrera gown adorned with a red and white floral pattern.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto in Gucci (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Jared Leto paid homage to his recent portrayal of Paolo Gucci, arriving in a cream Gucci suit with matching cummerbund. He completed the look with silver shoes and a large black bowtie.

Caitlin Thompson

Thompson opted for a dramatic green gown (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Caitlin Thompson made a statement in a bold green gown by Jason Wu. Dangling jade and diamond earrings completed the look.

Margaret Qualley

Margaret Qualley wore a Chanel frock (Getty Images)

The actor opted for a tiered, tulle Chanel frock from the French fashion house’s Spring 2022 Couture collection.

Kristen Stewart

(AFP via Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart wore a floor-length gold strappy Dolce & Gabbana gown. The actor opted to forgo jewellery, and wore her short blonde hair in loose curls on one side.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning channeled Old Hollywood glamour (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Elle Fanning brought Old Hollywood glamour on Sunday evening, arriving in a gold backless Oscar de la Renta frock. A sleek ponytail and red lip completed the look.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams

The sisters wore silver Versace gowns (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

The tennis player siblings both arrived in Versace silver gowns. Serena wore a glittering design complete with a dramatic silk train, while Venus stunned in a satin look featuring thigh-high splits on both legs.

Nicole Byer

Byer wore a dramatic fuchsia pink gown (Getty Images for #SeeHer)

Nicole Byer donned a voluminous hot pink gown by Christian Siriano, which she accessorised with dangling silver earrings.

HoYeon Jung

She wore a custom Louis Vuitton dress (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The Squid Games star arrived wearing a dramatic, metallic beaded dress from Louis Vuitton’s Spring 2022 collection.

The embellished dress featured a loose-fitting torso, which contrasted the sculptural, calf-length skirt. She paired the look with Louis Vuitton jewellery.