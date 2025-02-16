Cynthia Erivo’s nails steal the show at the Bafta awards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cynthia Erivo’s manicure stole the show on the Bafta red carpet in central London.

The Wicked star, 38, sported burgundy and cream nails adorned with silver and emerald jewels, a colour choice that was a nod to her on-screen persona, Elphaba.

This is not the first time Erivo has sported a showstopping manicure, thanks to her nail technicians Shea Osei and Rose Hackle, who have been in charge of the star’s nails throughout the Wicked press tour.

“More is more with Cynthia,” Hackle told Elle. “She really loves nails and is always shopping for little jewels and trinkets to add to her designs […] She is adamant about wanting my energy and my creative freedom to be expressed on her hands.”

Erivo has frequently sported all-green nails in homage to her film, for which she counts herself lucky, telling Vogue: “It’s actually my favourite colour. I love it and I will always love it.

“In terms of my casting, it’s given me an excuse to buy more green clothes.”

At the Grammy Awards, Erivo sported a similar set of galaxy-esque marbled nails peppered with sparkling silver jewels.

Comedian Dax Shepard made headlines in November last year, when he asked Erivo when she appeared on his podcast whether her intricate nails got in the way of her “wiping” in the bathroom.

“My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside,” she said. “You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!”

Shepard asked if she was offended by the question, and Erivo responded that, “I’m annoyed by it. I’m, like, ‘Come on, guys.’ But I get it, but it’s also, like, ‘I’m a functioning adult, and I’ve never walked around smelling like, you know…’ “.

Erivo is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in Wicked this year at the Baftas.

The star is up against Karla Sofía Gascon in Emilia Pérez, Marianne Jean-Baptiste in Hard Truths, Mikey Madison in Anora, Demi Moore in The Substance and Saoirse Ronan in The Outrun.