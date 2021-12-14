David Beckham wears ‘Spice World’ Christmas jumper in festive picture

David Beckham has paid homage to his wife’s music career by donning a “Spice World” Christmas jumper this year.

In a post to his Instagram on Monday 13 December, the former football player was seen posing next to Victoria Beckham wearing a blue festive sweatshirt.

Central to the snowflake-adorned knit is a picture of Earth, wrapped in a “Spice World” banner.

“Yep I’m a fan,” the athlete wrote in the caption, tagging Victoria and the Spice Girls. “Christmas jumpers are out.”

Victoria also shared the photograph to her own Instagram page, adding another slide of her husband proudly showing off his knitwear.

“Now that’s a Christmas Jumper Mr Beckham!” she wrote in the caption.

David’s selection earned high praise from Victoria’s bandmate, fellow Spice Girl, Emma Bunton, who commented: “Best Christmas jumper ever!!!!”

The garment is currently being sold as merchandise on the Spice Girls website, where it retails for £55.

Earlier this year, Victoria and David celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary. The couple, who wed in July 1999, share four children; Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show in October, Victoria opened up about their earlier days as a couple when they were frequently pictured in matching outfits.

“It just seemed like a really good idea at the time. It really did,” Victoria told host Jimmy Fallon.

“I think it was a naivety then. We didn’t know about fashion. We were just having fun with it, which, to be honest with you, is kind of the way it should be.”

She added that sometimes she wishes they had the “courage” to do it more now.

“I suppose the more that you get to know the industry and the older that you get, you know, the less naive. I mean we didn’t know, we didn’t care. We just had fun and we were like, ‘Hey, let’s wear matching leather.’ And we did.”