Demi Moore goes maximalist while Cynthia Erivo and Pamela Anderson pare it back at the Baftas

Demi Moore opted for maximalism with a McQueen multi-coloured gown while other celebrities kept it simple in pared-back ensembles at the Baftas in central London.

Hosted by David Tennant, the 78th British Film and TV Awards sees Hollywood A-listers descend on Royal Festival Hall for an evening of celebration.

The former Doctor Who star, 53, stunned in a black suit with dazzling red and gold embroidery by London tailor, Joshua Kane.

While many stars reserve their most daring looks for the Oscars (taking place on the first weekend of March), the Baftas showcases plenty of fashion drama, ever since the 1950s.

The 2025 ceremony was certainly no exception. Here are some of the best looks from the event…

Demi Moore, 62, wore a custom McQueen (as of 2022, formerly Alexander McQueen) glittering stain-glass gown with a matching embroidered clutch.

The Substance star recently won a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for her performance.

Pamela Anderson, 57, kept it simple in a white off-the-shoulder Jacquemus gown with a long-flowing train.

The Last Showgirl star paired the unfussy gown with her signature no-make-up look and a soft bouncy blow-dry.

Cynthia Erivo, 38, channelled old Hollywood glamour in a strapless ivory lace Louis Vuitton gown and 1940s white leather pumps.

The Wicked star finished the look with her signature showstopping manicure and silver sparkling earrings adorned with emeralds from Tiffany & Co – a nod to her on-screen persona, Elphaba.

Her co-star Jeff Goldblum, who is set to give a special performance for the In Memoriam section of the show, channelled old English elegance in a black morning suit and white tie by Loewe.

The Wicked star, 72, also channelled the wonderful colours of Oz in a green, iridescent peacock feathered waistcoat.

The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical star, Vanessa Williams, 61, could have opted for the show’s signature red, but instead also wore green in a Pamella Roland lime green gown with organza bell sleeves and a high-neck bow.

Mikey Madison followed in the footsteps of Erivo and Anderson, steering clear of a big show in a strapless white Prada column dress with a satin white shawl.

The Anora star, 25, channelled old Hollywood glamour with her shiny loose waves and demure silver jewellery.

Zoe Saldana, 46, brought some drama in a pluming black sheer lace gown with an open neckline.

Saoirse Ronan, 30, wore an ivory scoop-neck gown with a seafoam green satin shawl.

The Irish actress finished the look with a vibrant red lip and small diamond drop earrings.

Game of Thrones and Star Wars star Gwendoline Christie wore a dramatic black satin gown with deconstructed sleeves alongside long-flowing hair extensions adorned with little black bows.

Christie, 46, stayed true to her gothic style in a custom Giles Deacon high ruche-necked silk dress, seamlessly transitioning from her edgy Chanel look that she sported at the pre-Bafta party.

Anna Kendrick, 39, also brought some drama to the red carpet in a plunging black mermaid tail gown, with an emerald and diamond necklace and a gothic smoky eye look.

American DJ The Blessed Madonna, 47, followed suit in a black and gold vestment-like hooded cape with a black fan painted with the words ‘This Machine Kills Fascists’.

James McAvoy, 45, kept it simple and monochromatic in a black, wide-leg suit with a gold and silver jewelled broach.

The 45-year-old Scottish actor kept it effortless going sans a shirt under the suave suit.

Colman Domingo, 55, showcased a rugged leather look in Versace with matching black leather studded biked gloves.

A Complete Unknown’s Monica Barbaro, 34, wore a mermaid sequin-scalloped tight-fitting gown by Giorgio Armani Prive with white satin heels and simple diamond studs.

The Brutalist’s Stacy Martin, 34, wore a shimmering seafoam gown adorned with pastel floral embellishments. The French actress finished the look with diamond-drop silver earrings and a matching necklace.

Molly-Mae Hague, 25, wore a plunging black Arakii blazer and maxi skirt. The former Love Islander adorned the lapel with a silver broach and finished the look with her signature slicked-back bun.

Singer Camila Cabello, 27, wore a sultry blush pink Versace gown with silk corsetry and a sheer sparkling skirt.