Why a midi skirt is the perfect transitional fashion staple

While some designers are still obsessed with the micro miniskirt trend, you may be relieved to learn midi hems are making a return for spring/summer.

It started on the London Fashion Week catwalks with the voluminous floral skirts at Erdem and S.S. Daley, followed by Christopher Kane’s silky, lace-edged slip skirts.

At Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri sent out a slew of swishy A-line skirts in blurred florals, abstract prints and dark tartan, styled with ankle socks and patent ankle strap court heels.

Unlike micro-minis, the great thing about skirts that fall below the knee is you don’t need to wait until summer to wear them.

A midi (or midaxi, where the hem lands slightly lower on the calf) is a brilliant option for that transitional phase when spring hasn’t quite sprung, but you’re ready to switch up your style for the new season.

On chillier days, team an A-line skirt with a fine knit rollneck or a chunky jumper and knee-high boots for a look that’s cosy but chic (you can even wear tights underneath and no one will be any the wiser).

Try a bit of ‘dopamine dressing’ by pairing a bright printed skirt with tonal separates – pink is the colour of SS23, FYI.

Come summer, swap jeans for a denim midi skirt and a tee or strappy top, adding statement trainers for a laid-back weekend look.

Silk or satin midi skirts are a fab day-to-night option. Take your cue from the Christopher Kane catwalk with a pleated skirt in a pretty pastel hue, topped with a granny-chic floral cardigan or camisole.

Here’s our pick of the most stylish midi skirts on the high street…

Peacocks Louise Redknapp Edit White Shirt, £25; Jersey Midi Skirt, £15; Bag, £18

Threadbare Women’s Black Abstract Dot Button Down Midi Skirt, £29.99

Oliver Bonas Pink Fine Gauge Rib Knit Jumper, £55; Pink Abstract Check Pleated Midi Skirt, £65

Roman Red Abstract Spot Pleated Midi Skirt, £35

Bonmarche Cable Design Jumper in Purple, £22; Floral Swirl Pleated Chiffon Skirt, £24

Cotton Traders Boho Short Sleeve Crochet Trim Top in Pink, £36; Flora Chiffon Tiered Pull-On Maxi Skirt, £38; Cutwork Sandals in White, £29

Lipsy Satin Bias Cut Midi Skirt, £32, Next

Tu Pink Satin Midi Skirt, £16, Sainsbury’s

Joe Browns Into The Rose Garden Vintage Skirt, £24 (was £50)

Monsoon Pull on Denim Midi Skirt in Sustainable Cotton Blue, £60