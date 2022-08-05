Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Doja Cat has shaved her head and eyebrows and has been candid about the happiness she feels over her decision to make the change.

The singer, 26, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, debuted her hair transformation on Instagram Live on Thursday. She told fans that she decided to shave her hair off because she felt like she “was never supposed to have hair anyway”.

“I, like, don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like: ‘This is cool,’” Doja Cat told her followers directly during an Instagram Live, which has since been shared on Twitter. “I just do not like to have hair.”

The rapper’s decision to shave her head also stemmed from her frustration with wigs. She noted that she used to work out in the hair pieces, which would then “start sliding and peeling off of my head”.

“I’d be working out, but I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing and how to keep it adhered to my scalp,” she continued, adding that she can’t believe it took her this long to “be like ‘shave your f**king head’”.

Doja Cat also acknowledged that she rarely wore her hair naturally, and that when she did it was a “f**king nightmare”.

“You guys have seen me wear my natural hair out. I had, like, two eras where my hair would be out. I would straighten it ... There was a moment where it was natural, and I don’t even wear it natural because I don’t feel like it and it’s just a f**king nightmare, dude,” she said.

The 26 year old then shared her happiness over her decision, revealing that she’s “never felt so f**king happy”.

“I’m really liking this … I’ve never felt so f**king happy … It’s very funny how much of an effect taking my hair off my head has positively influenced me,” she continued.

While speaking directly to her fans and followers, the “Woman” singer also acknowledged all the things she would be able to do now that she no longer has to worry about her hair, such as swimming, surfing, and exercise. Another benefit of her new hairstyle is that it will allow wigs to “lay flatter if I ever do wanna wear a wig”.

“This is just better, it’s a lot better,” she added.

After debuting her new hairstyle, Doja Cat then decided to take her hair removal a step further, with the rapper proceeding to use a razor, shaving cream and a handheld mirror to shave her eyebrows off on Instagram Live.

While she seemed pleased with the results, she noted at one point that her makeup artist had texted her to tell her that they were on their way over after realising what the rapper was about to do.

On social media, Doja Cat’s fans were supportive of her new look, with many applauding the singer for embracing a hairstyle she is comfortable with.

“I”m actually loving bald Doja Cat,” one person tweeted, while another said: “I have a complex relationship with my hair and this is refreshing. She looks lovely either way and I hope she continues to move forward with whatever it is she wants to do with her hair.”

“Good for her! [There’s] something powerful about freeing yourself from the norm when it comes to hair. Whether that’s rocking your natural or shaving it off. I know that’s like a weight of her shoulders,” someone else wrote.