Noah Schnapp says Doja Cat apologised for her reaction to the message leak
Schnapp opened up about the incident in a new interview
Noah Schnapp has said Doja Cat apologised for her reaction to him sharing screenshots of their DMs.
The singer hit out at the Stranger Things star after he posted a video revealing that Doja had sent him a personal message on Instagram enquiring about his co-star Joseph Quinn. Quinn plays Eddie in the latest series of the Netflix show.
After Schnapp shared the message to his social media, 26-year-old artist Doja attacked him for publicising the exchange, describing his behaviour as “borderline snake s***”.
The 17-year-old actor told fans that he apologised to Doja for his actions, stating on TikTok: “Guys everything is all good, I apologised and I still follow her and love her music, no hard feelings.”
In a new interview with Variety, Schnapp has revealed that Doja also apologised to him for her reaction.
“As I should, I apologised and she was totally okay with it, and was like, ‘I’m sorry how I reacted,’” he recalled.
“It was all good. I love her. I’m like the biggest fan of her music, and I told her that. I was like, you’re literally my role model. It’s all good.”
Schnapp – who plays Will in the show – continued: “People make such a big deal out of everything when it’s on the internet, but in reality, it’s a two-minute thing.”
Speaking about why he shared the DMs in the first place, the actor said: “I mean, look, I’m super unserious on social media annd pretty goofy, so I posted that not thinking too much of it, but obviously it hurt her feelings.”
At the time, Doja had said of the indiscretion in her Instagram livestream: “The fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack.
“That’s borderline snake s***, that’s weasel s***. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way.
“Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”
She added: “To be fair this is like a kid, I don’t know how old he is but he’s not even over like 21.”
The singer has also faced criticism after she posted a now-deleted TikTok video in which she mimicked a viral line from Amber Heard’s testimony during her trial against Johnny Depp.
