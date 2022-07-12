Doja Cat criticised for mimicking Amber Heard’s viral testimony line on TikTok

Doja Cat is facing criticism for a now-deleted TikTok video she posted, in which she mimicked a viral line from Amber Heard’s testimony during her trial against Johnny Depp.

During the defamation trial against her, Heard recalled a day where she testified that Depp performed a cavity search on her, and that she had to take her dog to the vet after it stepped on a bee.

The moment went viral on TikTok at the time, with many people mocking the actor’s noticeable wince as she mentioned her dog stepping on the bee.

On TikTok, Doja Cat explained how her puppy got stung by a bee: “It’s honestly hella sad ’cause like, she’s a puppy, my dog. And I’ve had her for like a week and a half, maybe two weeks now. And she like, was just running around in the grass, and she steps on a bee.

“So ya’ll know what time it is. Ya’ll know what f–king time it is. you know what time it is!”

She then repeats the line, “My dog stepped on a bee,” squinting her eyes and jerking her head, mimicking Heard’s testimony in May.

The “Kiss Me More” singer faced a chorus of criticism on Twitter for mocking the moment.

“Doja Cat mocking Amber Heard isnt funny and it never was when yall did it months ago too,” one person wrote.

“The fact that she has one of the biggest platforms on tik tok and it’s being used to further mock and humiliate amber heard. @DojaCat educate yourself and delete,” wrote another.

Others pointed out Doja Cat’s recent controversy around Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp. The singer, 26, called 17-year-old Schnapp a “weasel” after he shared a private message exchange they had on TikTok. Doja Cat had sent him a message via Instagram asking him to tell co-star Joseph Quinn, 29, to “hmu [hit me up]”.

(Twitter)

“Doja Cat called a 17-year-old boy socially unaware for sharing unserious dms but goes ahead and makes fun of Amber Heard’s sexual assault story. Can’t believe I defended her,” wrote another.

The Independent has contacted the singer’s representatives for comment.

Heard went on to lose the case with jurors awarding Depp $10m (£8.45m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4.2m) in punitive damages, before Fairfax County Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter to the state’s legal limit of $350,000 (£295,000).

Meanwhile, Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.

Depp recently appeared to criticise Heard on a new album he has recorded with musician and friend Jeff Beck. In a review of the record by The Sunday Times, lyrics from the album are revealed, one of which sees Depp sing: “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night.”