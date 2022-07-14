Noah Schnapp says ‘everything is all good’ with Doja Cat after message leak

Noah Schnapp has said “everything is all good” with Doja Cat after being called out for sharing private DMs from the rapper and singer.

The 17-year-old Stranger Things actor faced criticism after posting a video revealing that Doja had sent him a personal message on Instagram about his co-star Joseph Quinn.

“Noah can u tell Joseph to hmu [hit me up]. wait no. does he have a gf?” it read.

After Schnapp shared the message to his social media, 26-year-old artist Doja attacked him for sharing the exchange, describing his behaviour as “borderline snake s***”.

Now, the Netflix star has shared a video to TikTok – set to the tune of Doja Cat's “Kiss Me More” – in which the actor can be seen playing an in-app maths game, captioned: “Guys everything is all good, I apologised and I still follow her and love her music, no hard feelings ❤️❤️.”

Doja had said of the indiscretion in her Instagram livestream: “The fact that Noah did that, like, went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack.

“That’s borderline snake s***, that’s weasel s***. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality – like I don’t imagine Noah that way.

“Maybe he is, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way. I made an assumption that he was gonna be chill about it, and he went and shared information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him sharing.”

She added: “To be fair this is like a kid, I don't know how old he is but he's not even over like 21.”

The singer has also faced criticism after she posted a now-deleted TikTok video in which she mimicked a viral line from Amber Heard’s testimony during her trial against Johnny Depp.

Describing an incident in which her puppy was stung by a bee, an incident that Heard also recalled during the trial with Depp, she appeared to mock the actor, saying, “My dog stepped on a bee,” squinting her eyes and jerking her head, mimicking Heard’s testimony in May.

“Doja Cat mocking Amber Heard isn't funny and it never was when y'all did it months ago too,” one person wrote.

“The fact that she has one of the biggest platforms on TikTok and it’s being used to further mock and humiliate Amber Heard. @DojaCat educate yourself and delete,” wrote another.