Doja Cat confuses fans after debuting numerous new tattoos on Grammys red carpet

Doja Cat has confused Grammys viewers after debuting a number of new tattoos on the red carpet, including a tattoo of the name of her dress designer across her forehead.

On Sunday 4 February, the 28-year-old “Woman” singer arrived on the red carpet outside of the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, in a sheer corset gown by designer Dilara Findikoglu and glasses. The see-through nude dress bared Doja Cat’s chest, as well as multiple new tattoos, including the outline of a building.

The singer’s arms were also completely tattooed, while Doja Cat’s forehead appeared to be tattooed “Dilara Findikoglu” in honour of the gown’s designer.

On social media, Doja Cat’s new look was met with surprise from fans, with many pointing out that she hadn’t had the tattoos just days ago.

“Since when does Doja Cat have all those tattoos?” one person asked, while another said: “When did Doja Cat get all of those tattoos?”

Others shared their hopes that the tattoos aren’t real, with someone else writing: “I hope those tattoos on Doja Cat are fake.”

“Please tell me that forehead tattoo isn’t permanent,” another person wrote.

It is likely that the tattoos are temporary, as a photo posted by Doja Cat to Instagram on Friday showed her without the designs across her chest and down her arms.

While Doja Cat’s newest tattoos may not be real, the rapper does have her fair share of permanent ink.

In June, the singer debuted a bat skeleton tattoo that covers her entire back, before showing off a spider tattoo on her lower back just weeks later. In August, Doja Cat also unveiled a scythe tattoo behind her ear that extends onto her head.

You can find all of the best-dressed stars on the Grammys red carpet here and follow along with all of the latest updates from the ceremony here.